Iowa State Ready to Move on From Matt Campbell as Sean McVay Coaching Tree Becomes Priority

After almost two months of its HC search, Penn State has finally zeroed in on Iowa State’s Matt Campbell. As per reports, the two sides are in negotiation for a deal that would move the 46-year-old to Happy Valley. On their part, the Cyclones have already started their coaching search. They are going big this time, vying for the Los Angeles Rams’ pass-game coordinator, Nathan Scheelhaase.

Interestingly, the links to Scheelhaase aren’t surprising, as he worked with Matt Campbell at Iowa State from 2018 to 2023. Campbell brought him on as the running backs coach on January 25, 2018, and Scheelhaase stayed until February 2024, when he left to join Sean McVay’s staff at the Rams.

There, McVay himself raved about his “big-picture perspective” and quarterback’s eye. It elevated him to craft intricate passing schemes for stars like Matthew Stafford and Puka Nacua. Landing the Cyclones’ gig catapults Scheelhaase into McVay’s vaunted coaching tree, mirroring paths like Matt LaFleur, Zac Taylor, Kevin O’Connell, Raheem Morris, and many more. Back in 2023, as Iowa State’s OC, he transformed a middling attack into a Big 12 beast. It jumped from 20.2 to 26.2 points per game, ranking top-20 nationally in passing efficiency (162.7), and unleashing 11 touchdowns of 50+ yards.

Rocco Becht shredded defenses for 3,214 yards and 22 TDs under his schemes. He is a good fit for the Cyclones because it’s a known turf for him. However, Rams, which is cruising 9-3, may brace themselves to lose a good coordinator. Last season, the Rams fielded one of the NFL’s top passing attacks, finishing inside the top 10 in both total yardage and yards per game while ranking sixth in fewest drops. Matthew Stafford posted a career-best 65.8% completion percentage, and the growth of the offense didn’t go unnoticed. After drawing interest from other teams, Scheelhaase earned a promotion to Pass Game Coordinator for the 2025 season.

In L.A., Scheelhaase basically became Sean McVay’s go-to “play-drawer,” a gig guys like Zac Taylor and Liam Coen held before landing bigger jobs. And it’s paid off. The Rams’ passing game has been rolling this season with Stafford slinging it and Davante Adams joining the mix. With McVay’s coaching tree already stacked and Scheelhaase proving himself in that system, it’s no shock Iowa State is trying to bring him back into the fold. But will he be able to fill in Matt Campbell’s shoes?

Matt Campbell at PSU: evolution or devolution?

James Franklin’s exit from Happy Valley came after a brutal 6–6 faceplant that followed preseason No. 2 expectations. Fans grew really tired of the same old script of not being able to win the last big ones. The last nail in the coffin was PSU’s loss against the drowning UCLA, which really ended his time at the Beaver Stadium. Now, all eyes turn to Matt Campbell. Campbell walked into an 8–28 nightmare and flipped Iowa State into a consistent winner with a 72–55 mark since 2016.

His big-game track record? Just as complicated. He’s 16–27 against ranked teams, but he’s also delivered five wins over Oklahoma and Texas combined. He led the Cyclones to their first-ever top-10 finish with a Fiesta Bowl blowout of Oregon and orchestrated an 11-win breakthrough last year. And with three Big 12 Coach of the Year awards, Campbell has built a program defined by balance that is strong on both sides of the ball.

Franklin dazzled early at Vanderbilt with 9 wins, bowls. Then at Penn State with 10+ wins six times, owning Mid-Atlantic recruiting like a boss. Yet, he wilted when the stakes soared, losing to unranked pups late, no playoff breakthrough. Campbell? Same “no conference rings” knock in tough spots (MAC/Big 12 basements), but he outperforms expectations yearly. Guess we’ll find out soon enough if this hire is a step up or a step sideways.