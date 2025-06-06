National Analyst Bets Big on Bryce Underwood as His Tough 15-Practice Stretch Signals Relief for Sherrone Moore

Michigan’s first year without Jim Harbaugh was a bumpy ride. The Wolverines went 8-5, stumbling with shaky quarterback play and tough home losses. It was a sharp drop from their perfect 15-0 national title run. But there’s a new energy in Ann Arbor. In his first full season, Sherrone Moore closed strong—beating OSU, toppling Alabama in the ReliaQuest Bowl, and riding a three-game win streak into 2025. Sure, NFL departures hurt. But Moore bounced back with a bang. He landed the nation’s No. 6 recruiting class, led by 5-star phenom Bryce Underwood. The top-ranked QB in the country is already making noise—and don’t be surprised if he’s leading the huddle in Week One.

We know, every year after the end of the season, the spotlight shifts to who’s gone. NFL draft hits. Star power lost. But one B1G assistant coach isn’t buying the panic. “It’s tempting to look at these rosters after the national title and define them by what they lose to the draft every year, but we don’t do that with [Kirby] Smart or [Nick] Saban or those programs,” said the coach. Adding, “Michigan is an elite-level recruiting program. So yeah, they lost a Mason Graham, but they’re ready to plug in that next guy. It’s not plug and play, but it’s close.” Bottom line? Don’t sleep on Michigan. They reload—fast.

Now, a national analyst bets big on Bryce Underwood after a gritty spring grind—a huge boost for Sherrone Moore. On the June 6th episode of Locked On Wolverines, during a Q&A session, Isaiah Hole broke down who he thinks could make the biggest leap before Week One. “On offense, I mean, I think it’s going to be Bryce Underwood. I know that’s kind of a cop-out, but I mean it,” Hole said. After many tough practices and consistent offseason work, Underwood is gaining serious traction as Michigan’s breakout star in 2025.

But the hype around Bryce Underwood isn’t just talk—it’s built on reps, rhythm, and relentless grind. Even Isaiah Hole sees a big leap coming for the freshman QB. However, the reason? “By then, (between spring ball and fall camp) he’ll have—consider it was between spring ball—he’s going to have all this time on task. He’s been working out, reportedly. Josh Henschke reported that he’s been spending a lot of one-on-one time with his different receivers. So he’s going to have all that time on task. Then he’s going to have 15 more practices. I think he’s going to look absolutely electric,” said Hole. So, Underwood is already putting in the extra work—and it’s showing.

Look, Michigan felt the sting of the NFL Draft after losing three first-round talents—Mason Graham, Kenneth Grant, and Colston Loveland. Add in 2024’s top-10 pick J.J. McCarthy, and the void was massive. Last season, the Wolverines cycled through QBs with little success. The trio of Warren, Tuttle, and Orji threw more picks (13) than touchdowns (11). Michigan’s passing game ranked dead last among Power 4 teams. But now, Bryce Underwood and veteran Mikey Keene arrive to flip the script.

Why not? Bryce Underwood is already turning heads. In Michigan’s spring game, the five-star freshman threw for 187 yards on 12-of-26 passing, with a TD and a pick. But it was his 88-yard trick-play touchdown that stole the show. That flash of athleticism and creativity backed up the hype built during his intense 15-practice stretch. He’s raw but electric—and his mix of arm talent and poise could silence any doubts by Week One.

While Underwood’s rise on offense brings a breath of fresh air for Sherrone Moore, the real question is—who will step up and ignite the defense?

If Bryce Underwood drives the offense, who’ll step up on defense?

On the defensive side, picking a breakout player isn’t easy. Many veterans have been around awhile, and transfers complicate the picture. Still, Isaiah Hole leans toward the Metcalf brothers—Tevis and TJ. “I’m gonna cheat and pick both transfers,” he said. Insider buzz is strong. Hole shared, “Someone close told me, ‘Watch out for TJ Metcalf He’s going to be incredible this year.'” So, the excitement is real. Both players are expected to make a big impact in 2025.

Isaiah Hole admits the defense is a bit tricky to call. “But, I mean, the defense is just weird because I just feel like—I mean, if you want to say year over year—I think Jett Barnum’s going to be that guy. Spring ball to fall camp, to me, it’s—you’re mostly going to be looking at younger players. But that’s what I’m going to go with,” he said. Simply put, expect Barnum to step up, while the spotlight also shifts to fresh talent ready to make their mark.

Moreover, Isaiah Hole also pointed out Channing Goodwin. “I’ll add Channing Goodwin, who I didn’t think had the best spring game. I think by the time that we get to the season...” he said. So, there’s a clear belief Goodwin will bounce back strong and be a key contributor when it counts.