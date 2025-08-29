National Analyst Predicts Major College Football Upset in Week 1

Making a comeback from having one of the worst offenses in the FBS (18.4 points per game) in 2024 won’t be easy for UCLA this season. But the offensive quality that Nico Iamaleava brings along with a new offensive coordinator are some reasons why UCLA can finally take that leap. That’s also the reason the Bruins are one of the most underrated dark-horse contenders, as echoed by CBS Sports’ Jordan Mendoza. But standing in Week 1 against UCLA is a team that is also drawing similar buzz. Moreover, for their Utah HC, this could be the “farewell” season, too. These dynamics then add up to give us one of the lesser-talked-about potential upsets of the season.

“I couldn’t stomach going out on that, with that season, as frustrating as it was and as discouraging as it was,” said Utah’s head coach Kyle Whittingham after a disappointing 2024 season. For context, the Bruins in their inaugural season in the Big-12 regressed to a 5-7 record, facing QB uncertainty and widespread injury issues. The offense was well outside the FBS’s top-100, with Utah’s rushing offense described as “abysmal” by Whittingham himself. This year, in 2025, though, all of that can change quickly.

Josh Pate, in his 29th August podcast episode, talked about major upsets in Week 1 and leaned towards Utah winning against UCLA, despite the popular predictions. “I actually think Utah’s going to go on the road and get this done. I like Utah. I’m tempted to bet on Utah. I think they win by seven or more. So, I’m going to put a six on it because I do respect that UCLA has improved here, but I think Utah has improved as well,” declared Josh Pate. So, can we now place our bets on Utah, then?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

According to AP News’ recent prediction, UCLA is expected to be the favorite at the Rose Bowl against Utah, with a predicted scoreline of 25-19. However, Utah, despite its problems in 2025, comes with a new offensive coordinator, Jason Beck, who specializes in personnel usage to maximize offensive output. Then there is the promise of stability at the QB spot, with Devon Dampier coming as the Big-12 newcomer of the year, after leading the Mountain West with 3,934 all-purpose yards. As for Utah’s defense, it was never ‘weak’ in the first place.

Utah was ranked 37th nationally in total defense, giving away 346 yards per game, along with the scoring defense ranked 30th nationally. And this year, Kyle Whittingham is bringing that defensive continuity with returners like CB Smith Snowden and safeties like Rabbit Evans. In contrast, UCLA’s total defense was still good (59th in total defense), but having lost key players on the D line and secondary has raised some doubts about bringing that continuity. Moreover, this isn’t just about Utah’s game against UCLA; it’s also about the high hopes for their 2025 season.

Is Kyle Whittingham chasing a Big 12 title in what could be his final season with Utah?

After the 2023 season ended, Utah faced high turnover with Bryson Barnes, Nate Johnson, and Mack Howard entering the portal within days. The issues were then visible in the season, where Luke Bottari, a fifth-string QB, started the season finale against UCF in 2024. Not just that, but Whittingham, being the longest-serving head coach for Utah (21 seasons), was facing increasing “retirement” speculation with DC Morgan Scalley named the “head coach” in waiting. So, this year, results must come considering the season could be the last for Whittingham.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Utah added 30 new scholarship players, with a ratio of 50% “new faces” according to the head coach, which will give the added safety net if injury concerns resurface. “I think last year was a great year to build off of, and that’s what I’m kind of preparing and I’m what I’m going to do on the build off of last year – get more takeaways, get more tackles, get more strips, all that. I want to be an all-around better player… And I think we’re in a good spot right now,” said defensive back Smith Snowden about Utah’s 2025 chances. The verdict?

Utah is listed only behind ASU as the second-favorite to win the Big 12 title by Fox Sports at +600 betting odds. Not just that, many are even bullish about seeing Utah in the 12-team playoff this year if Dampier replicates his 2024 performances. All in all, 9-10 wins is touted to be the benchmark for the Utes, and so, the 30th August matchup with UCLA would be another blockade in Kyle Whittingham’s 2025 potential playoff run.