National Analyst Reveals Big Michigan Advantage for Sherrone Moore Over Oklahoma Despite Latest Setback

The biggest clash of Week 2 in college football isn’t in Columbus, Tuscaloosa, or Athens—it’s straight up in Norman, Oklahoma. Michigan versus Oklahoma. Big Ten meets SEC. Two fanbases are itching to make a playoff run. The No. 15-ranked Michigan heads into town to square off against Brent Venables‘ stacked No. 18-ranked Sooners, and the stakes feel playoff-heavy already. But here’s the kicker: despite a nasty setback, a national voice just handed Sherrone Moore a huge advantage—and it comes down to one word. Indomitable human spirits.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On September 5, the big-time national analyst, Josh Pate, dropped in on Soonerscoop and got straight to the point. When asked about coaching and coordinator matchups—Michigan’s new OC Chip Lindsey and DC Don “Wink” Martindale versus OU’s OC Ben Arbuckle and Brent Venables (defensive play-calling HC)—Pate gave Michigan the nod. Why? “I’d give the edge to Michigan, actually. And I’d give the edge to Michigan because that collection of guys, I mean, I just watched them as a 20-point dog go into the Horseshoe last year and beat Ohio State. So they’re no strangers to being out-talented.” On money!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michigan Wolverines (@umich_daily) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The Wolverines proved their mettle in Week 14 of 2024 when they shocked Ohio State 13–10, snapping the Buckeyes’ 26-game Big Ten streak and handing Ryan Day his fourth straight loss in the rivalry. They weren’t supposed to be there, weren’t supposed to hang, and definitely weren’t supposed to win. And they did it without a true QB1. Yet they pulled it off with discipline, turnovers, and pure stubbornness.

Pate doubled down: “They’re on the road. They are not as big a dog as they would be against Ohio State. But I mean, I think it’s pretty safe to say most of America is more confident in OU. They will lean U, and they’re just collectively—those guys look at that and say, ‘All right, whatever.'” In simple terms, Michigan doesn’t care about their opponent’s talent or even the odds. They can go band-for-band with any program in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And this year’s squad brings juice with freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood, who made 251 yards and a touchdown in his debut. Running back Justice Haynes carried the load with 3 rushing scores, and the Wolverines rolled up 450 yards in their opener. On the other side, Oklahoma’s transfer QB John Mateer lit up Illinois State for 392 yards and three touchdowns. These are 2 offenses that can score in bunches, but Michigan’s edge comes from those battle scars. They’ve stared down giants before and didn’t blink. And that’s why Pate thinks Michigan’s been here before—so they might just have the cooler hand.

Anyway, the kickoff goes down Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Oklahoma leads the all-time series 1-0 with a win back in the 1976 Orange Bowl, but none of that matters now. Vegas likes the Sooners by 5.5, the over/under sits at 44.5, and both teams know this isn’t just Week 2. This feels like January urgency in early September.

AD

Michigan’s biggest setback against the Oklahoma Sooners

For all the grit and hype, Michigan just caught a gut punch. Their star safety, Rod Moore, won’t suit up in Norman. After tearing his ACL in last year’s national championship against Washington, the veteran was listed as questionable by Sherrone Moore earlier in the week. That sparked hope. But according to On3’s Pete Nakos, “Michigan is expected to be without safety Rod Moore on Saturday against Oklahoma, sources tell @On3sports.” That’s as clear as it gets—no Rod Moore in Week 2.

The decision makes sense. Throwing Rod Moore into the fire against Oklahoma’s high-powered offense could backfire worse than any early-season gamble. The Central Michigan game next week offers a softer landing to ease him back. Still, his absence hurts. Since 2021, Moore has been Michigan’s steady hand—33 tackles as a freshman, 71 tackles and four picks in 2022, then 38 tackles and two interceptions in 2023 despite adversity. Losing that kind of playmaker and leader against John Mateer’s air raid is no small deal.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The Wolverines will also be short one more defender—linebacker Jaishawn Barham is suspended for the first half after a targeting call against New Mexico. That means Michigan’s secondary and front seven are walking into the biggest road test of their season without two crucial pieces. Against a quarterback who just lit up the scoreboard and receivers who can stretch the field, that’s playing with fire.

Yet here’s the flip side—this is exactly where that “grit” Pate kept harping on shows up. Michigan doesn’t back down because of setbacks; they’ve turned short-handed situations into rallying cries before.