National Analyst Reveals Unexpected College GameDay Destination for Week 4

Good news might be coming for a certain group of college football fans. The kind of news that gets you refreshing ESPN and texting the group chat in all caps. We’re talking about the kind of buzz that only shows up when your team is winning, the schedule is working out just right, and suddenly… people start whispering about College GameDay. No promises yet. But let’s just say if things keep trending the way they are, one Week 4 matchup is quietly turning into the most electric game of September.

It’s the perfect storm. One team is picking up right where they left off last season, handling business early with a playoff-level mindset. The other? Starting off with one of the most important tone-setters in the country and looking every bit like a team that’s ready to prove something. They both have three games to build momentum, and if they do, Week 4 could go from just another Saturday to the main event. Fans are already sensing something, but now there’s a real reason to believe the spotlight might be on them.

That reason? A tweet from national analyst J.D. Pickell that turned heads instantly. “Arizona State should be undefeated and Baylor could be a 1-loss or unbeaten. GameDay could absolutely be in Waco for that one.” Just like that, it’s on. Arizona State has a smooth ramp-up to Week 4. They’ll start at home vs. Northern Arizona (Aug 30), then a trip to Mississippi State (Sep 6), and a home clash with Texas State (Sep 13). All three are winnable. And Baylor? They’ve got Auburn at home to open the year (Aug 29), followed by SMU on the road (Sep 6) and Samford back in Waco (Sep 13). If both teams show up strong, they’ll collide on September 20 with everything on the line, and the College GameDay crew potentially rolling into town.

That game, by the way, goes down at McLane Stadium in Waco—a place that’s hosted big-time moments before but hasn’t seen this kind of build-up in a while. ASU, last year’s Big 12 champs and Peach Bowl participants, want to show they belong in the playoff conversation again. Baylor, looking to bounce back after a frustrating bowl loss, would love nothing more than to shake up the rankings with a major win at home. And if GameDay does come to town? You can bet it’ll be one of the loudest, wildest Saturdays of the season.

So yeah, this is more than hype. If the Sun Devils and Bears take care of business over the first three weeks, Week 4 could belong to them and their fans. But things are going to be a little different for Arizona’s star QB Sam Leavitt after Cam Skattebo‘s departure.

How is ASU planning to fill the Skattebo-sized hole?

Last year, Arizona State flipped the script. They stormed through the Big 12, winning 11 games behind Cam Skattebo’s violent running style and Sam Leavitt’s command at quarterback. In 2024, Skattebo was the only player to score more than 1,000 rushing and 600 receiving yards. But now with Skattebo off to the NFL, it’s fair to wonder: can they keep that energy without the guy who made it go? Finding a guy of that caliber is like finding a needle in a haystack. But they did and brought in Army’s RB Kanye Udoh. Standing at 6 feet and weighing 215 pounds, he rushed for 1,117 yards on 179 carries last season (6.2 yds per carry) with 10 touchdowns and a long of 72 yds.

He’s not just a body in the backfield; he’s a game-changer. Even CFB analyst Blake Ruffino sees it coming and talked about him on The Ruffino & Joe Show—Weekly CFB podcast. “I do think they’re going to be a different team, though. I don’t know if their focus and emphasis is on running the rock as much as they did. Now, I know they bring in (Kanye) Udoh from Army—1100-yard back from a season ago. I’m sure he can be the next version of Cam Skattebo,” Ruffino said.

So, Arizona State has a shot to prove last year wasn’t just a fun ride, and Baylor could remind the country why McLane Stadium is one of the toughest places to play when the lights are on. Add in Kanye Udoh’s debut as Skattebo’s successor, Sam Leavitt’s continued rise, and the roar of GameDay possibly rolling into town, and you’ve got the recipe for something special.