National Analysts Refuse to Buy Beau Pribula Stocks After Surprising Historic Rivalry Comment

Beau Pribula’s debut as a starter for the team was impressive on the surface: Missouri dominated Central Arkansas with a 61-6 victory, immediately fueling excitement. Fans are already envisioning him as the quarterback who will revolutionize Eli Drinkwitz’s offense. He brought energy and confidence, and the team’s performance was visibly different. But if you scratch beneath the scoreboard, some decisions raised concerns, and the offensive line still seemed vulnerable. While the win was enjoyable, questions about consistency remain.

Beau Pribula’s strong arm made an instant impact in week 1. His debut as a Tiger included a 49-yard touchdown pass to Marquis Johnson, silencing any questions about his ability to throw deep. He later connected with Johnson for a 44-yard gain. Yet, inconsistencies emerged. He overthrew Johnson on a deep ball, and another pass lacked the precision for a touchdown, forcing Johnson to stumble short. These plays showcased his potential and the timing that he needs to improve.

And that’s exactly why the Cover 3 Podcast’s Bud Elliot isn’t buying into Beau Pribula’s hype after the Week 1 game. And launching some tough reality checks before their rivalry game against the Kansas Jayhawks. “This is the game that, like, I spent the most time on this week and don’t have a play. Like, I think Missouri may have hit on the transfer receivers they took. I actually like those guys quite a bit. I don’t really trust Beau as a passer yet. I’m not sure that I think Missou’s offensive line is quite as good as it once was,” Elliot said. Well, sure, there were some glaring issues, but Pribula did show up when it was needed.

His mobility gave Missouri’s offense a new layer, and they used it often. Designed runs and play-action kept Central Arkansas off balance. Pribula’s speed and vision made him a consistent threat outside the pocket. Beyond the numbers, his legs forced the defense to consider him on every play, which opened up more of offensive coordinator Kirby Moore’s playbook than fans saw last season.

But despite their dominance against Central Arkansas, their offensive line had areas that needed improvement. Even though the Tigers surrendered only one sack, Pribula was frequently pressured, and the unit committed four of Missouri’s five penalties. Cayden Green, previously a guard, started at left tackle and conceded the sack. A sign of the growing pains for the revamped line.

Even Eli Drinkwitz highlighted the promising opening drive, but he also mentioned communication issues and missed assignments that hampered the offense. He emphasized the difficulties in creating movement upfront, especially in the A-gap and on outside zone runs designed for backs like Ahmad Hardy. Drinkwitz focused on these issues over the single sack, as Missouri struggled to establish consistent push in the running game.

Even Kansas faces a significant obstacle in preparing for Missouri’s dynamic offense. To succeed, Kansas must maintain disciplined coverage, avoid mistakes, and prevent long passes to key players like Kevin Coleman Jr. and Marquis Johnson, who scored a 49-yard touchdown against Central Arkansas when a safety was drawn in by a route. Even Elliot said the same “I don’t think I like Kansas’ defensive personnel much at all. Kansas also like, you know, they kind of gave up a lot of pressure against Fresno.”

The defense also needs to pressure Pribula, force him to improvise, and exploit his lack of experience. On a third-and-10, he ran instead of passing to two open receivers, indicating that Kansas can disrupt his flow and limit Missouri’s big plays. But for now Beau Pribula is ready for his first rivalry game with The Tigers.

Beau Pribula’s take on rivalry game

Beau Pribula is quickly discovering that the Missouri-Kansas game is much more than just another college football contest. The two teams first played in 1891, and although Missouri has a slight 57-54-9 lead, the series hasn’t been played since 2011. Now, after a decade-long hiatus, the Border War is back. Both teams boast strong offenses. Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels has been on fire, completing 36 of 45 passes for 456 yards, seven touchdowns, and one interception across two wins. He also poses a running threat, supported by running backs Daniel Hishaw Jr. and Leshon Williams, the latter returning from injury.

But KU faces challenges with linebackers Bangally Kamara and Joseph Sipp Jr. out, along with punter Finn Lappin. Leipold described Pribula as “difficult to defend.” Before Saturday’s game, Pribula quickly learned what this game means to Missouri and its fans. When asked, he admitted his lessons involved more than just the field rivalry. “I thought it was just a sports rivalry, but I guess it’s not,” Pribula told reporters.

Eli Drinkwitz, the head coach, echoed this sentiment at SEC Media Days. “Yeah, I think rivalries are a great thing for college athletics and college football particularly, especially regional rivalries,” Drinkwitz said. “This one goes back a long ways. The origins of our football name, the Tigers, is based off the militia that was formed to protect Columbia from people from Kansas, the Kansas area. This is something that goes back a long way. It’s very deep. It’s something that our team is very keenly aware of. We understand the implications, the importance to our state. Look forward to playing that game, especially having it at home.”

Now Missouri fans will witness the rivalry renewed on a national broadcast. With history, pride, and playoff hopes at stake, Pribula and Drinkwitz understand this game is bigger than the standings, it’s about reviving a fierce college football rivalry.