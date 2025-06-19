National Analyst’s Strong Demand for Josh Heupel’s Camp After ESPN’s Faizon Brandon Verdict

It’s the question on every Tennessee Volunteers fan’s mind right now: Can Josh Heupel’s offense survive 2025 with Joey Aguilar under center? Fan polls in Knoxville suggest confidence is shaky at best. The offensive line remains a work in progress, and Aguilar, who is viewed by many as a stopgap option, has yet to win over the fan base. The expectation is to hold the fort until five-star savior Faizon Brandon arrives in 2026.

College football analyst David Pollack didn’t mince words either, calling on Josh Heupel’s staff to fix the offensive unit after the QB Nico Iamaleava’s transfer saga. Speaking on his podcast on June 19, Pollack raised concerns about Tennessee’s lack of offensive identity, questioning whether Heupel can get this group clicking before it’s too late. Coming off a 10-3 season that ended with a blowout loss to Ohio State in the playoffs, the Vols have talent, but that needs shaping with time fast running out.

“It was an interesting situation, by the way. It’s not like anything we have seen in the history of college football, which is saying something,” Pollack said on Lamaleava’s departure. “To me, it’s the offense as a whole. It’s running game, it’s receivers… Your best player last season was Dylan Sampson [picked in the NFL draft], and it wasn’t close…. So the offense has got to grow and get better.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

That kind of brutal honesty is what many Vols fans have been feeling since the start of the offseason, while Heupel has his work cut out. Tennessee’s offensive rebuild includes several intriguing signings, but most are either inexperienced or unproven in the SEC. There’s talent, no doubt, but the question is whether the coach’s system can elevate them quickly enough.

AD

Let’s start with Aguilar, who threw for 3,003 yards and 23 touchdowns but a worrying 14 interceptions last year at Appalachian State before moving to UCLA in December. Sure, he’s got starting experience, but concerns remain about how he fits into Heupel’s up-tempo scheme, especially since the quarterback carousel in Knoxville has already spun wildly with Nico Iamaleava’s exit.

Aguilar might offer stability, but criticism runs aplenty due to his interception-prone history. But Aguilar’s inconsistencies aren’t lost on fans who remember how Heupel’s past QBs, Hendon Hooker and Joe Milton, took time to settle. As his backups, Tennessee has George MacIntyre, a raw but promising freshman, and redshirt Jake Merklinger, but neither is ready to lead an SEC offense just yet.

The receiver room is young, too. Mike Matthews and Chris Brazzell II are back, but neither lit up the stat sheet in 2024. Meanwhile, the responsibility of filling the gaping hole left by Sampson has fallen on Cameron Seldon, who is expected to take on more responsibility.

Meanwhile, the offensive line is where much of the anxiety stems from, as Tennessee allowed 28 sacks last season. While four starters from that unit are no longer in the roster, the O-line coach, Glen Elarbee, will look to Wendell Moe Jr. and Notre Dame transfer Sam Pendleton. The latter played at both guard and center for the Irish. Then there’s five-star freshman David Sanders, who may get an instant starting spot. At Left tackle, Lance Heard is likely to start. That means Sanders may be utilized at the right tackle spot. However, there is uncertainty at the center and right guard positions.

However, Josh Heupel remains upbeat. “We’ve got young guys that have continued to grow. Stepped into leadership roles. Have great command of what we’re doing. We’ve got great competition. Some guys that just arrived have made great growth throughout the course of the winter and spring,” the coach told JCP.

That growth, however, will need to show up quickly, especially with a brutal early-season stretch in the SEC. Heupel’s ability to scheme around these limitations might define his season. But the buzz in Knoxville isn’t just about Aguilar. It’s about who’s coming next.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Is Faizon Brandon the long-term QB solution for Josh Heupel?

Tennessee fans have turned optimistic thanks to ESPN’s glowing review of five-star quarterback Faizon Brandon. The network called him a “program-altering talent,” a player who could push the Vols deep into the playoff picture once he hits campus in 2026. According to ESPN analyst Tom Luginbill, Brandon is “more advanced than Hendon Hooker at the same stage.” That’s a bold claim, considering Hooker’s legacy in Knoxville. However, with a 77% completion rate and a 33-1 TD-to-INT ratio as a junior, Brandon has the numbers to back it up.

ESPN listed him as the No. 1 quarterback in the 2026 class, and recruiting sites like 247Sports and On3 agree. Brandon chose Tennessee over Alabama and LSU, and his decision has already had ripple effects as it helped secure WR Tyreek King and TE Carson Sneed. His dual-threat ability also gives Tennessee something they lacked in their recent past and present QBs, which further supports the point that Lamaleava’s departure is a blessing in disguise for Tennessee.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But let’s be real, Brandon won’t be in orange until next season. And with Tennessee’s offensive line still a concern, the question is whether the program can hold up until he gets there. For now, Tennessee fans can only wait and watch while Joey Aguilar leads the offense this season, and Josh Heupel must get the most out of him.