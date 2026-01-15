National Broadcaster Warns Marcus Freeman Over Final Decision on NFL

While the NFL is calling, Notre Dame Football Coach Marcus Freeman has decided that he will spend some more time coaching the Fighting Irish. A national broadcaster, on the other hand, is convinced that the 2026 season is the right time for Freeman to make the much-anticipated move.

On this Wednesday’s edition of the Film Guy Network, Brooks Austin addressed Marcus Freeman’s firm stance on wanting to continue as the Fighting Irish head coach.

“If you’re not going to take the Baltimore Ravens head coaching job or the Pittsburgh Steelers head coaching job, then you must not want an NFL coaching job,” said Austin during his Wednesday appearance. “Because, in my opinion, especially Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh’s had three head football coaches in the lifespan of their organization.”

“There is no better professional coaching job, in my opinion, than the Pittsburgh Steelers. There is, you know, you’re going to get a 10-year run unless you colossally fail, yeah. So if you’re not going to take one of these jobs in your early years, he’s 39. If you’re not going to take one of these jobs now, when are you?”

Austin wants Freeman to take the job as the Steelers’ HC right now, as the team’s job security is strong. The Steelers are known for providing long-term contracts. Take their former Head Coach, Mike Tomlin, for example, he signed with the team in 2007, and stayed with the team for almost two decades before parting ways with the team.

While in college football, coaches often get fired after falling short of expectations, Austin believes Freeman could make a smart move now. Delaying this opportunity could mean that such a chance may not come again for the Notre Dame head coach.

“The next one that’s going to come available is like, the Falcons in three years. I’m good. No offense, Falcons fans, I’m good,” added Austin. “‘I’ll stay at Notre Dame.’ I’m okay. You know what I’m saying. Like, if you’re not, if you’re not gonna do this, Bubba, then go ahead and sign a 10-year contract, because you’re staying here and that’s it. We don’t have to do this every year, but until you do, we’re gonna do this every year.”

It’s no surprise NFL teams are circling, especially after a 2024 season where Freeman led Notre Dame to a school-record 14 wins and a National Championship appearance, earning multiple Coach of the Year awards.

While the Irish head coach’s potential naturally draws NFL attention, according to Austin, if Freeman locks in a long contract extension, he may kiss his NFL dreams goodbye.

But all this talk started because, when asked if he would like to be an NFL head coach, Marcus Freeman didn’t give a definitive “no.”

“I’ve never done it, I don’t know enough about it,” said Freeman. “Maybe sometime in the future, if it’s the right time and it’s what I think is right for me, then maybe I’ll pursue it. But I don’t love wasting time thinking about things that aren’t right in front of me.”

Now, his focus is squarely on the Irish, building a program that thrives year after year. While rumors linking him to the Giants cooled off fast, Freeman reaffirmed his commitment to Notre Dame and sealed it with a contract extension.

What’s next for Marcus Freeman to lead the Irish toward their goal

Marcus Freeman isn’t looking back as Notre Dame aims to ‘leave no doubt’ in 2026. Although this season the Fighting Irish went 10-2, missed the CFP, and even passed on a Pop-Tarts Bowl invite, the sting hasn’t distracted them.

“It’s our responsibility to make sure we leave no doubt,” said Freeman. “Moving forward, we can’t blame it on somebody else.”

Obviously, off the field, Freeman has been a headline magnet. From clashing with the ACC over social media posts to the suspension of the Irish-USC rivalry series, his name has been linked to NFL openings and even a minor off-field incident at his son’s wrestling match.

But Freeman remains focused on Notre Dame.

“Although we may be, I may be, confused about some of the criteria and [CFP] committee’s rankings and all those different things, it’s our job as we move forward to make sure we leave no doubt,” he added.

While the head coach insists Notre Dame must “leave no doubt” for the CFP in 2026, Freeman also put NFL chatter to rest.

“I’m the head coach at Notre Dame. Individual success, NFL interest, those are all a reflection of team success and where this program is, “said Freeman. “… I don’t control the noise, but I know the noise in my head and where my focus is.”

The coach is using the interest from NFL GMs as a learning tool, not a ticket out.

A fifth-round pick from Ohio State in 2009, Freeman jumped into college coaching in 2010 and has never coached in the NFL. Now 40, he’s 43-12 in four seasons, determined to sharpen Notre Dame into a national title contender.