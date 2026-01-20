National Champ Indiana Athlete Makes Major Announcement to Keep Curt Cignetti Happy

Looks like the good times for Curt Cignetti’s Indiana are not over yet. The Hoosiers’ historical national championship run would not have been possible without the powerful offensive line. However, the centerpiece of the Hoosiers’ O-line, Carter Smith, being NFL eligible, put their future in jeopardy. However, after their Natty win, it seems like he has had a change of heart.

Indiana’s starting left tackle, Carter Smith, chose to return to Indiana for the 2026 season over the 2026 NFL Draft.

“Fires me up! It’s my blood pumping. The juice is flowing,” Carter Smith said in a January 19th post-game on-field interview. “You know, I love that crap. When he’s out there bleeding for us, we have to do the same thing for him. [Do you have your plans set for next year? Are you coming back?] Yes, that’s the plan right now.”

Carter’s return for the 2026 season is a massive boost for Curt Cignetti’s locker room, as a handful of the Hoosiers from the 2025 roster are eyeing the 2026 NFL Draft, including QB Fernando Mendoza, along with D’Angelo Ponds, DT Tyrique Tucker, and others.

However, it wasn’t the same two years back. In 2023, after two straight losing seasons, Smith announced his decision to transfer but withdrew his portal move, believing in Cignetti, and it really paid off for him. He scored 300 yards in six games for the Hoosiers and went on to become the first Hoosier to bag the Big Ten’s Rimington-Pace Offensive Lineman of the Year title for this season, for protecting Heisman QB Fernando Mendoza.

“Look at where we are,” All-American left tackle Carter Smith said. “We’re in Miami, Florida, celebrating the national championship as the Indiana Hoosiers. Nobody would have even imagined this two years ago, but when I sat down in that office with Coach Curt Cignetti, I had every belief in this team.”

Smith played a crucial role in the national championship game against Miami, blocking Miami’s DL Bain, allowing Mendoza to scoot outside. He had an uncharacteristic false start that cost five yards, turning 2nd and 1 to 2nd and 6, which made Indiana go for a field goal with less than two minutes on the clock. Yet, Indiana managed to seal the win with a field goal by Nico Radici, finishing 27-21.

Imago December 6, 2025: Indiana Hoosiers offensive lineman Carter Smith 65 during the NCAA, College League, USA Big Ten Championship football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Indiana Hoosiers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. /CSM. Indianapolis United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251206_zma_c04_583 Copyright: xDarrenxLeex

While Smith announced his return to Bloomington for the 2026 season to strengthen his NFL profile, the scouting reports reveal that he’s already amongst the top NFL prospects in the 2026 draft.

Indiana’s OT Carter Smith NFL Scouting Report

Carter Smith is widely projected as a top 50 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-5, 313-pounder is graded 7.4 for his high-level backup and is the fifth-best offensive tackle prospect. He is likely projected for the Panthers, where the team is actively looking for a left tackle to protect Bryce Young.

A scouting report reveals that his functional strength, competitive makeup, and three years of high-level starting experience could translate immediately to professional football. Additionally, his performance against elite Big Ten competition and a tough practice against potential first-rounder Mikail Kamara demonstrate readiness for the intensity jump.

“Smith possesses grip strength that borders on unfair for finesse rushers who find their counters neutralized the moment Smith’s hands clamp onto their frame, creating a vise that eliminates swim and spin attempts,” according to NFL Draft Buzz’s scouting report. “He also devastates opponents as a run blocker with explosive pad level off the snap, generating torque through his hips and core to seal edges on stretch plays or pancake defenders on inside power schemes.”

However, the question arises about his physical dimensions and positional versatility. His inexperience at the position creates risk, but his football intelligence and technical foundation suggest the transition wouldn’t require extensive retooling, just different landmarks and angles to learn. With Smith verbally confirming his return, he’s likely to fix his shortcomings to build a strong NFL profile by next year’s NFL Draft.