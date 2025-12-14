brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/College Football

National Champion Coach With Strong Jim Harbaugh Ties Reportedly Interested in Replacing Sherrone Moore – Report

ByAkash D

Dec 14, 2025 | 4:20 PM EST

Link Copied!
Home/College Football

National Champion Coach With Strong Jim Harbaugh Ties Reportedly Interested in Replacing Sherrone Moore – Report

ByAkash D

Dec 14, 2025 | 4:20 PM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

From Super Bowl-winning to National champion, most coaches are already linked to Ann Arbor. Michigan wants to quickly move on from former head coach Sherrone Moore and his subsequent controversy. However, reports reveal that a familiar face with Jim Harbaugh’s national title-winning side is reportedly interested in taking over the head coaching role.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

According to the Michigan Nation2 report on X, Los Angeles Chargers DC Jesse Minter is considered a legitimate candidate for Sherrone Moore’s replacement as Michigan’s head coach. He was the DC of the Wolverines’ national title run in 2023.

It will be the start of his head coaching career, and he’ll never mind starting at the college level, and then move to the professional level, especially with the money Michigan is willing to offer for its next head coach.

ADVERTISEMENT

If Minter is considered the final choice, he would be taking over the program after finishing the season with the Chargers. Until then, Biff Poggi will remain as the interim coach, keeping the Michigan staff intact. However, reports suggest he may return to the NFL in at least 4 years, which will make the recruitment more difficult.

This is a developing story

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved