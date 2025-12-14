National Champion Coach With Strong Jim Harbaugh Ties Reportedly Interested in Replacing Sherrone Moore – Report

From Super Bowl-winning to National champion, most coaches are already linked to Ann Arbor. Michigan wants to quickly move on from former head coach Sherrone Moore and his subsequent controversy. However, reports reveal that a familiar face with Jim Harbaugh’s national title-winning side is reportedly interested in taking over the head coaching role.

According to the Michigan Nation2 report on X, Los Angeles Chargers DC Jesse Minter is considered a legitimate candidate for Sherrone Moore’s replacement as Michigan’s head coach. He was the DC of the Wolverines’ national title run in 2023.

It will be the start of his head coaching career, and he’ll never mind starting at the college level, and then move to the professional level, especially with the money Michigan is willing to offer for its next head coach.

If Minter is considered the final choice, he would be taking over the program after finishing the season with the Chargers. Until then, Biff Poggi will remain as the interim coach, keeping the Michigan staff intact. However, reports suggest he may return to the NFL in at least 4 years, which will make the recruitment more difficult.

This is a developing story