National Sportscaster Calls Out Kirby Smart Fumbles on Live TV as Georgia Fails at Sugar Bowl

Kirby Smart’s Georgia arrived at the Caesars Super Dome with sportsbooks betting on their side. However, look closer, and you’ll find the Ole Miss Rebels fighting tooth and nail to flip the odds. With Georgia under duress to win, let’s just say Coach Smart’s certain decisions did not sit well with Sean McDonough.

Despite Lane Kiffin’s departure, Ole Miss gave tough competition. Having entered the fourth quarter, 24-19, the Dawgs had the lead. But then Rebels’ Kewan Lacy broke into a 6-yard TD sprint, tilting the scales in Ole Miss’ favor.

On the next drive, Coach Smart made some calls, which did not seem productive enough against the odds stacked against them. On 3rd & 3, QB Gunner Stockton ran for a one-yard gain at the 33-yard line. And on the next play, he got sacked.

Calling out Kirby’s play-calling (on 4th down), sportscaster McDonough didn’t shy away from expressing his sentiments. “That seemed like a little much with this much time left and your defense as good as its been.”

After forcing a sack, Ole Miss scored a touchdown two plays later.

