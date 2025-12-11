National Title Winning HC’s Tragic Demise Prompts Western Michigan & North Central Football to Issue Statements

For four decades, Jeff Thorne built more than just winning football teams; he built character. Now, the college football world mourns the coach who won a national title but left a legacy measured in more than just trophies.

“We are saddened to learn of the passing of Coach Jeff Thorne, following his long fight against cancer. Coach Thorne served as the offensive coordinator in 2022…Coach Thorne’s impact will not be forgotten by the Bronco family and the world of College Football alike,” Western Michigan posted on its Instagram account. WMU also shared Thorne’s picture from his time at the program, guiding the players, with his headset on and his whistle hanging around his neck, and the playbook tucked in his hands.

Thorne joined Western Michigan as their offensive coordinator in 2022 under head coach Tim Lester. Although his stint was brief, lasting just one year, his legacy for the program remains intact, as he led the team to a third-place finish in the MAC West. However, Thorne’s most notable contribution is to Division III’s North Central.

“Coach Jeff Thorne passed away Tuesday night after a courageous battle with stomach cancer. Thorne served on the Cardinal coaching staff from 2002 to 2021. While Thorne’s accomplishments as a coach are rivaled only by those of his father, John Thorne, and his long-time friend and current head coach, Brad Spencer. Thorne will be remembered most for the profound impact he had on countless student-athletes,” reads the Cardinals’ IG account as the account shared Thorne’s heartfelt picture with the national championship trophy.

Thorne’s time at North Central began in 2002 as their offensive coordinator, eventually getting promoted to assistant head coach in 2010. Later in 2015, the Wheaton, Illinois, native was named the head coach of the program and remained so until 2021. During his time, the Cardinals accumulated an impressive 65-10 record and made six consecutive Division III postseason appearances. Finally, in 2019, under the guidance of the head coach, the Cardinals embarked on a dominant run and won the national championship.

“Jeff will forever be known as the head football coach who led our Cardinal football program to their first national title. It was the fulfillment of a dream that he shared with his father, John, who preceded him as head coach,” said Abiodun Goke-Pariola, North Central’s president.

Jeff’s father, John, was notably the head coach of the Cardinals from 2002 to 2014. It was under his father’s guidance that Jeff perfected his craft and finally fulfilled his father’s dream to win the national title.

Jeff’s son Payton Thorne opens up about his father’s cancer diagnosis

Football runs deep in the Thorne family, right from John Thorne to Jeff and now Cincinnati Bengals QB Payton Thorne. Payton is the third generation and the son of Jeff, carrying on his father’s illustrious legacy. He was selected as a free agent after the NFL draft and played for Michigan State and Auburn from 2019 to 2024. Before his father’s demise, the QB opened up about managing his father’s diagnosis.

“As a few of you know, this February, my father, Jeff, was diagnosed with stage 4 stomach cancer. He then went through 9 rounds of chemotherapy and was set to have his stomach and the tumor removed earlier this week. I share this today as a request for help and assistance from anybody who may have information or connections on alternative treatments or previous experience with a similar case,” Payton said.

Jeff’s cancer diagnosis was announced by the family in February this year, and ever since then, the family has been managing through the illness. Now, he is in a better place and resting in peace. His legacy, though, both on and off the field, remains strong, and the tradition of “Cardinal Manual Meetings” still goes on at North Central.

He emphasized not just developing All-American players but All-American people. That was the prime reason why 41 of Thorne’s players won All-America honors during his six years as head coach. Not to mention, during the full Cardinals’ stint, 72 players won the same honors. It’s a legacy hard to beat by anyone, and Jeff Thorne, a North Central Hall of Famer, will be remembered forever.