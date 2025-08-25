Nationally Overlooked College Football Week 1 Game Sold Out After 67000 Ticket Sales

If you polled college football fans nationwide about which Week 1 matchup has them most excited, the overwhelming majority would point to Texas visiting Ohio State in Columbus. That’s a rematch of the College Football Playoff semifinal. Another significant chunk would mention LSU traveling to face Clemson in the other Death Valley, a clash between two programs with serious playoff aspirations and plenty of bad blood over who owns the more intimidating nickname. Only after those marquee matchups would casual fans bring up Alabama’s trip to Tallahassee to face Florida State.

But to no one’s surprise, the Crimson Tide versus Seminoles clash is officially a sellout. All 67,000 tickets for the renovated Doak Campbell Stadium have been snapped up. Florida State’s official X account announced the milestone: “Saturday’s season opener is SOLD OUT. Student ticket lottery will open today at noon and close tomorrow (Tuesday) at noon.” The demand speaks to local passion for what should be one of the weekend’s premier contests, even if the national spotlight seems focused elsewhere.

The reality is that the national media has crafted a narrative where Alabama is simply expected to roll through Tallahassee without much resistance. The Crimson Tide opened as 13.5-point favorites, and most analysts seem to view this as little more than a tune-up game for Kalen DeBoer’s squad before they dive into SEC competition. That spread tells the story of how this matchup is perceived nationally. This isn’t viewed as a potential upset special or even a competitive game, but as Alabama handling business against a Florida State program still recovering from last season’s 2-10 disaster. The betting line essentially screams that this is Alabama’s game to lose, which has dampened the broader excitement that typically surrounds premier non-conference clashes.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Tommy Castellanos certainly tried to inject some fire into the proceedings with his memorable summer comments about Alabama not having Nick Saban to “save them” anymore. The Boston College transfer’s bold proclamation that he doesn’t see the Crimson Tide stopping him generated headlines. And prompted Alabama linebacker Deontae Lawson to respond that “all disrespect will be addressed accordingly”. But even that drama couldn’t shift the fundamental perception that this remains Alabama’s game to win comfortably. The trash talk added flavor, but it didn’t change the overriding narrative that the Crimson Tide should handle the Seminoles without breaking much of a sweat.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

For all the hype in Doak Campbell, the broader narrative says this isn’t the main event

Perhaps the most telling indicator of how this game is viewed nationally came when ESPN announced that Lee Corso’s final College GameDay appearance would be in Columbus for Ohio State versus Texas, rather than returning to his alma mater for Alabama versus Florida State. Corso played quarterback and cornerback for the Seminoles from 1953 to 1956, and his family has deep ties to the program. His son, Dan Corso, also wasn’t happy about the decision: “As a family of Seminoles, yes, it was disappointing.” When a legendary figure with such strong Florida State connections chooses another game for his career-defining final moment, it sends a clear message about which matchup carries more national weight and intrigue.

The broadcasting assignments further show the game’s second-tier status in the national conversation. While the contest will air on ABC at 3:30 PM ET with Joe Tessitore on play-by-play, Jesse Palmer providing analysis, and Katie George working the sideline, these aren’t exactly the A-team announcers typically reserved for the weekend’s marquee games. The crew is solid and professional, but ESPN clearly viewed other matchups as worthy of their premier broadcasting talent.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

What makes this particularly frustrating for anyone who appreciates competitive football is that the game should deliver genuine intrigue. Florida State is unveiling a completely renovated Doak Campbell Stadium, with the $265 million project creating what officials believe will rival any college stadium nationally. The Seminoles have revamped their roster with 49 newcomers and brought in defensive coordinator Tony White to implement an aggressive 3-3-5 scheme that could give Alabama’s new-look offense problems. Mike Norvell is coaching for his job after last season’s debacle, while Kalen DeBoer faces the impossible task of following Nick Saban in his second road test as Alabama’s head coach.

Despite the national media’s predetermined narrative, Saturday’s game in Tallahassee has all the ingredients for genuine drama. A sold-out, renovated stadium, two programs with something significant to prove, and enough uncertainty to make the outcome far from the foregone conclusion that the betting lines suggest. Sometimes the best games are the ones nobody sees coming.