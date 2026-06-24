Nation’s No.5 DL Flips His Commitment Twice in Eight Hours

Looks like somebody is having a hard time making up his mind. Just Monday night, Ben’Jarvius Shumaker announced he was shutting down his recruitment and staying committed to Ole Miss. By Tuesday morning, the blue-chip defender stunned everyone by flipping his pledge to Deion Sanders’ Colorado. But before the day was over, he reversed course again.

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As Rivals reported, Ben’Jarvius Shumaker flipped his commitment from Colorado back to Ole Miss on Tuesday evening, bringing an end to one of the craziest recruiting days of the year. It didn’t take long for him to realize Ole Miss was still the right fit. Just eight hours after committing to the Buffs, the 4-star DL from Ackerman, Mississippi became a Rebel once again.

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After shutting down his recruitment with Ole Miss Monday night, Ben’Jarvius Shumaker brought a brief hope to Boulder when he flipped to Colorado on Tuesday at 11 a.m. It took the nation’s No. 5 DL a little over eight hours for regret to sweep over him before he flipped back to the Rebels by 8 p.m. Shortly after re-committing, he addressed the whirlwind directly.

“After careful thought, prayer, and conversations with my family, I have decided to remain committed to Ole Miss and officially shut down my recruitment,” he wrote on X. “I apologize for any confusion that may have come over the last several hours. This process has reaffirmed for me that Ole Miss is where I am meant to be.”

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As much as the awkwardness of the situation, the ending still beats the journey for Pete Golding who ultimately won out the recruitment because Ben’Jarvius Shumaker isn’t just another 4-star prospect. The 6’3, 250-pound DL ranks No. 76 nationally in the Rivals Industry Ranking and sits among the country’s elite trench prospects. Rivals is even higher on him, ranking him as the No. 54 overall player and the No. 5 DL in the nation. And the production backs up the hype.

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Last season, Ben’Jarvius Shumaker piled up 69 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, seven sacks, and two forced fumbles. Those numbers explain why programs like Tennessee, Texas A&M, Miami, Mississippi State, Texas, Colorado, and Ole Miss all fought aggressively for his commitment. But his latest decision might also have to do with another commitment that came after his Colorado flip.

Ole Miss lands a DL running mate

As chaotic as Ben’Jarvius Shumaker’s recruitment became, Tuesday also delivered another huge victory for Ole Miss. Earlier in the day, Louisville, Mississippi, 4-star DL Mitchell Turner announced his commitment to the Rebels, giving Pete Golding’s program another elite in-state defender. The Rivals300 standout chose Ole Miss over Alabama, Texas, and LSU after an official visit that ultimately sealed the deal.

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“On the official visit is the point when they moved ahead of Alabama for sure,” he said in his interview with Rivals. “Being on that visit, spending more time with the coaches and just being there changed things. It was a big visit for me, and that really put Ole Miss as the top.”

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Mitchell Turner recorded 103 tackles, 41 tackles for loss, 15.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery last season while helping Louisville reach the MHSAA 4A semifinals. Now if you add those numbers with Ben’Jarvius Shumaker’s production, Ole Miss has one of the most intriguing DL duos in the 2027 cycle.

In the end, Ole Miss survived the recruiting drama and emerged even stronger. Now, they have three in-state commits in the 2027 class counting Oxford native IOL Ford Wade. The journey may have been messy, but Pete Golding now has serious momentum and one unforgettable recruiting story attached to it.