Nation’s No.5 Prospect With 40 Plus College Football Offers Likely to Join This B1G Program

When it comes to recruits and their decisions, it’s usually either the school or the coaches. For 5-star DL Tyzon Swann, Ohio State has both. That combination is why this Big Ten school is sitting in a strong position for one of the most coveted recruits in America. And the biggest reason behind that growing connection is the two-time national championship DL coach, a Buckeye constant since 2014.

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According to Eleven Warriors, Ohio State remains one of the favorite schools in Tyzon Swann’s recruitment largely because of Larry Johnson. The Maryland native, ranked as the No. 5 overall prospect, No. 1 DL, and top player in his state in the 2028 class according to 247Sports Composite, considers him the best DL coach in college football.

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“Being able to come here and learn from him, knowing he’s from my area, a legend around there, it feels great,” he said. “I get to take home stuff from the best defensive line coach in the country.”

The Maryland connection runs deeper than just geography. Larry Johnson actually began his coaching career at Henry E. Lackey High School in Maryland back in 1974, the same school Tyzon Swann now attends.

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For Swann, a young DL from Indian Head, Maryland, watching a coach who understands his home turf elevate Buckeye defenders to a national championship level adds weight to Ohio State’s pitch. But of course, Ohio State has more to offer him than the coach he admires.



Tyzon Swann recently made another trip to Ohio State. What followed only strengthened the Buckeyes’ standing for this coveted prospect. In fact, he was waiting for them to contact him once schools were permitted to contact 2028 recruits.

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“That was the school I was waiting for,” he admitted. “I kind of favor this school.”

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A recruit who already holds more than 40 scholarship offers waiting on one program to make the call is significant. Tyzon Swann is a target for other blue-blood programs like Alabama, Michigan, Florida, Tennessee, LSU, Virginia Tech, South Carolina, and Maryland, among others. His impression of Ohio State only grew stronger during camp this week as part of the Fast Track Recruits bus tour, where he worked directly with Larry Johnson and defensive coordinator Matt Patricia.

“It was a great experience being here,” he said. “Getting to learn from the best, Coach J; getting to learn from Matt Patricia. It felt great.”

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And it wasn’t just the coaching staff that caught his attention. Tyzon Swann also pointed to Ohio State’s culture and the intensity of its practices. What stood out most was how coaches demanded the same standards from campers that they expect from Buckeye players.

“Just the work and the effort they want to see, they’re pushing you to be great like their players,” he said. “Every drill we did out there, their players do. That shows that they want us to be the best.”

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Elite players love such recruiting pitches. And it’s true, especially for Tyzon Swann, who already plays with a relentless edge.

Tyzon Swann and Ohio State are a great match

The common thing between Tyzon Swann and Ohio State is that both strive to be at the top and beyond. As a sophomore, he posted an impressive 135 tackles, 50 tackles for loss, 16 sacks, and multiple forced fumbles. Still, he’s not satisfied. In fact, his goal is to double that production.

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“My personal goals are to get defensive player of the year, back-to-back, junior and senior year,” he said. “Twenty-five sacks. I had 135 tackles last year, I’m going for 165. I want 10 forced fumbles. I want everything two times or more from last year.”

Ohio State would love a young player with such high standards. They’ve already had similar players from the past, including DLs Chase Young and Nick Bosa and LBs Sonny Styles and Arvell Reese, and others whom Tyzon Swann admires. Still, it’s not to say Columbus is the likely destination because this recruitment is far from over.

Tyzon Swann recently visited Alabama, LSU, USC, Michigan, and Penn State, while Florida, Auburn, and his hometown, Maryland, continue pushing hard. In fact, reports show he was impressed during his latest visit to Michigan as well. Still, when the nation’s No. 5 prospect openly calls Ohio State, the school he was waiting for, and labels Larry Johnson the best defensive line coach in America, that gives Ohio State a significant edge.

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While Tyzon Swann’s recruitment remains open, his praise for Johnson and his clear favor for Ohio State suggest the Buckeyes are leading the race.