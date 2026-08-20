Nation’s No. 4 OSU WR Commit Suspended for 2 Games After Rule Violations

Jamier Brown has already had a strange few months. The Ohio State commit changed high schools, won three state track titles, broke records, and remained one of the most closely watched prospects in Ohio. Now, his senior football season will begin with him standing on the sideline.

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Brown has been suspended for the first two games of the season by the Ohio High School Athletic Association following rule violations, according to On3. Brown was already dealing with an eligibility issue before the suspension. He transferred from Wayne to Big Walnut in January after a strong junior season. At Wayne, he caught 73 passes for 1,009 yards and 10 touchdowns, while also handling kick and punt returns.

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“I wanted a change of scenery and to be closer to Ohio State… When God closes one door, He always opens another, and that’s what He did for me,” Brown said about his switch of high schools.

He then made a major impact on the track. At the OHSAA state championships in June, Brown won the Division II 100-meter and 200-meter titles and helped Big Walnut win the 4×100 relay. He ran 10.42 seconds in the 100 and 20.91 in the 200. The latter was a Division II state record. Football, however, has brought a different kind of attention.

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NEW: Ohio State 5-star WR commit Jamier Brown has been suspended for the first two games of his high school season by the OHSAA due to rule violations, per WDTN 😳He'll be available to return in Week 3 for Huber Heights (OH) Wayne.https://t.co/o5ZDvUcZ8Z @ChadSimmons_…— Andy Villamarzo (@Andy_Villamarzo) August 20, 2026

Brown’s transfer had already put his eligibility under the microscope. In July, OHSAA said he was eligible for the first five football games of the season while the association reviewed his status for the remainder of the year. That review was tied to his transfer from Wayne to Big Walnut. The latest suspension is a separate issue.

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OHSAA gave Brown a two-game suspension for two separate violations. Each one carried a one-game penalty, so the two games were added together. After transferring back to Huber Heights Wayne before the season, Brown will miss the Warriors’ games against Fairfield and Cincinnati St. Xavier. He can return in Week 3.

Jamier Brown’s commitment to Ohio State was quite special for him

Ohio State was never just another school on Jamier Brown’s list. He grew up watching the Buckeyes, so getting an offer from them meant something different. That connection got even stronger once he started working with Brian Hartline. Brown was still a sophomore at Wayne High School when Ohio State offered him after a workout with Hartline in the summer of 2024. At the time, Brown already had around a dozen offers, but the Buckeyes hit differently.

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“It’s all I was thinking about since I woke up,” Brown said as per Buckeye Huddle after getting the OSU offer. “I’ve been developing, especially from the Notre Dame camp last week. I feel like I had better route running and have been more patient in my routes. So I feel like I had a great day, especially getting the offer from O-State.”

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A few months later, he made it official. On Nov. 23, 2024, Brown announced his commitment to Ohio State. He became the Buckeyes’ first commitment in the 2027 class, which tells you how highly the program already thought of him. At that point, 247Sports’ composite had Brown as the No. 6 player nationally, the No. 2 receiver and the top recruit in Ohio.

The numbers backed up the hype. As a sophomore, Brown finished with 63 catches for 1,035 yards and 13 touchdowns. He also added 167 rushing yards and a touchdown, plus a 76-yard punt return for another score. For Brown, the decision was never really about finding the flashiest option. He wanted Ohio State. Now, barring another change before signing day, the Buckeyes have one of the most talented receivers in the 2027 class waiting for them in Columbus.