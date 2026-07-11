Nation’s No. 4 QB Commits to Kalen DeBoer’s Alabama Over Two SEC Rivals

The first thing Kingston Preyear talked about after committing to Alabama was winning a national championship. That tells you a lot about why Kalen DeBoer just landed one of the nation’s best QBs. The 4-star signal caller from Benjamin Russell High School in Alexander City announced Friday that he’s staying home, committing to the Tide over fellow SEC finalists Florida and Vanderbilt.

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Ranked the nation’s No. 4 QB in the 2028 class, Kingston Preyear is another major piece in what is already shaping up to be the country’s top recruiting class. But for him, this Alabama commitment was about finishing what he grew up dreaming about. In a state where Friday night lights decide reputations, Preyear picked the biggest stage. He stayed home, but not for comfort. He chose Alabama because he believes it is the fastest road to the mountaintop.

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“It means the world to me,” he said after his announcement. “I’m speechless right now. I just want to go out there and show them that, ‘Hey, we’re ready to work. We’re here to bring the national championship back.'”

Kingston Preyear has been a lifelong Alabama fan, so the Tide already had an emotional edge. But childhood memories don’t win recruiting battles on their own. Florida once looked like the favorite, and Vanderbilt stayed firmly in the mix until the end. But everything changed during his final visit to Tuscaloosa.

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Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: ReliaQuest Bowl-Alabama at Michigan Dec 31, 2024 Tampa, FL, USA Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer looks on before running onto the field before a game against the Michigan Wolverines at Raymond James Stadium. Tampa Raymond James Stadium FL USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMattxPendletonx 20241231_ams_ee7_0028

During his final visit in June, QBs coach Bryan Ellis pulled him aside with a message that sealed the deal.

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“It was my last visit when Alabama made the move for me,” he told Rivals. “I was throwing really well, and Coach Ellis pulled me to the side and said, ‘You’re going to play at the University of Alabama. I don’t care where you’re going, you’re going to play here.’ I smiled, got in the car with my dad and my brothers, and we were super pumped.”

That confidence stuck. Two weeks later, Preyear committed to Alabama. In a follow-up interview, Preyear explained why Alabama is the perfect fit and why Coach Ellis earned his trust.

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“Since Day One, Bryan Ellis has kept it real with me, and he never faked anything,” he said. “They can develop me into the best player and person I can be.”

QB development was a major selling point for Kingston Preyear. Alabama’s last six QBs drafted all came off the board within the first three rounds, including Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagovailoa, Mac Jones, Bryce Young, Jalen Milroe, and Ty Simpson. Kalen DeBoer has built an impressive resume of his own, helping Michael Penix Jr. become a first-round pick before continuing the Tide’s QB pipeline.

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“I love it,” he said of Alabama’s coaching. “They break it down. They need to look at practice. They spend their reps on everybody. Everybody has an equal amount of reps on them. And they watch the game; they try to handle it. Reading coverages, checking plays, seeing different defenses.”

And if Alabama fans needed another reason to be excited, the new commit already has one connection in mind.

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Kingston Preyear already sees himself playing for Alabama

When asked whether fans should expect plenty of future touchdown passes to former Benjamin Russell teammate and 5-star WR Cederian Morgan, Kingston Preyear’s answer came instantly.

“100%.”

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That chemistry could eventually become one of the stories of Alabama’s future offense. After transferring from Montgomery Catholic to Benjamin Russell, Kingston Preyear threw for 3,026 yards and 34 touchdowns during his first season. Even on commitment day, football was still on his mind. He revealed he woke up around six in the morning and spent two hours walking a football field, clearing his head before making one of the biggest decisions of his life.

Alabama beat two SEC rivals for one of the nation’s top QBs, and Kalen DeBoer added another blue-chip talent to an already loaded class. The biggest takeaway, though, came from Kingston Preyear himself. He committed because he believes Alabama is the place where he can bring another national championship back to Tuscaloosa.