Nation’s No. 1 CB Clears the Air on South Carolina Decision Amid $1.5M Contract Rumors

South Carolina has landed 16 commits in its 2027 class so far, including six blue-chip commits. The latest commitment comes from 5-star CB Joshua Dobson, who chose the Gamecocks on Wednesday after shockingly passing Michigan’s and Texas A&M’s offers. However, immediately after the commitment, he gave an interview that generated negative buzz among the Gamecocks’ community.

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“To address the confusion from my comments, I want to make something very clear: I am 1000% committed to USC 🤙🏽. Go Gamecocks!” Dobson wrote on his X account to clarify the rumors. “During the interview, the reporter asked me how it felt now that the recruiting process was over. My response was that it’s far from over.

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“Because I still have to make it official by signing in December. That answer was about the timeline—not my commitment. I’m locked in, excited for what’s ahead, and ready to get to work. Spurs Up!”

Dobson is a standout recruit in the 2027 class and the top-ranked CB in the country. His frame at 6’1″ and 185 lbs not only offers a rare top-end speed but also the sheer physicality that is required to become a world-class defensive back. During his sophomore season, he ran the 100-meter dash in just 10.78 seconds. That kind of explosiveness is rare for a player who also has calm footwork and elite patience in coverage. But because of that talent, he has many suitors.

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“Man, it feels great, but I think it’s far from over. Obviously, until I sign that dotted line, schools are still going to try to reach out to me,” Dobson said to Jordan Kaye of The State after his commitment to South Carolina. “For now, I’m really 1,000 percent committed to the Gamecocks… I don’t really think I’m gonna decommit.”

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With almost every major program offering him and Texas A&M pushing hard, people construed that statement differently. It looked like Dobson was still considering his options and might still flip from South Carolina. But now, the Cornelius, North Carolina native has finally clarified his stance and looks fully locked to the Gamecocks. Despite that, other programs like Michigan and Texas A&M won’t stop pursuing him through big NIL offers.

Joshua Dobson is locked in with South Carolina

Before committing to South Carolina, Dobson had narrowed his choices to LSU, Auburn, Texas A&M, Michigan, and South Carolina. He took official visits to each of those programs (except LSU) before committing to the Gamecocks. According to On3‘s Pete Nakos, Dobson’s NIL deal with the Gamecocks is worth $1.5 million. Because of the big NIL tag, other programs can easily convince Dobson to flip. However, he hasn’t shown any signs of doing that.

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“The relationships I had with them since the eighth grade, the development as far as T-Gray and Clayton White,” Dobson said on the Rivals‘ YT channel. “Beamer is a player’s coach, and I know he’s going to do big things this season, and the team is going to go really far. I have all the tools that they want to coach up and make better. The way I’m already more advanced than some of the corners in my class. They feel like…I can become a great player.”

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For Dobson, avoiding committing to the Aggies might also be because of another reason. Mike Elko has already landed 3 CBs in his 2027 class, and Dobson would have been fourth in a crowded CB room. Still, with National Signing Day quite far away in December, teams like Michigan would hope to flip the CB from South Carolina. The program has already enlisted its famous supporter, Floyd Mayweather, to recruit him and may offer a better NIL deal.