Nation’s No.1 IOL Puts Kalen DeBoer on Alert With Tempting Message for Jon Sumrall’s Florida

Kalen DeBoer has a problem. His Alabama program, the gold standard for offensive line development in college football, is watching the nation’s top interior lineman inch closer to Gainesville. And there’s not a whole lot he can do about it right now.

Five-star offensive guard Maxwell Hiller, the No. 1-ranked IOL and No. 4 overall prospect in the 2027 class per the Rivals Industry Ranking, dropped a bombshell earlier this week. The 6-foot-5.5, 305-pound prospect from Coatesville, Pennsylvania, told Gators Online flat out that Florida is sitting at No. 1 on his list.

That’s a significant statement from someone who has Alabama, Ohio State, and Tennessee all competing hard for his signature. And it gets worse for DeBoer. Hiller will take a multi-day trip to Gainesville from March 26–28 before he even sets foot in Tuscaloosa for his official visit on May 29.

So who is Maxwell Hiller, and why is everyone losing sleep over him? On film, he’s a nightmare for defensive linemen. He has a massive frame, rare leverage for his size, and is quick enough to pull on outside runs. Some scouts believe he could even kick inside to the defensive line in a pinch. His 247Sports profile puts him squarely in the conversation for an early-round NFL Draft selection down the line.

The reason Florida is winning right now is because of one man: Phil Trautwein. The offensive line coach began building a relationship with Hiller and his family during his six seasons at Penn State. That bond only grew with his move to Gainesville. Trautwein is a Florida man through and through. He is a two-time national champion and two-time team captain in The Swamp.

When Hiller visited Florida for Elite Junior Day earlier this year, he was impressed.

“They did everything right,” he told Rivals. “This visit 100% solidified Florida as one of those top schools for me.”

Trautwein’s credibility, as a developer and as someone Hiller already trusts, is doing the heavy lifting.

Alabama isn’t going away quietly, though. DeBoer’s program remains the most dangerous name in Hiller’s top four because of its NFL pipeline. Guard Tyler Booker went 12th overall in the 2025 NFL Draft out of Tuscaloosa. Alabama has made a habit of producing first-round offensive linemen year after year. The Crimson Tide hasn’t added a single interior offensive lineman to its 2027 class yet. It makes landing Hiller not just a want but a genuine need. Hiller’s Alabama official visit is scheduled for May 29. That’s still a long stretch of calendar between now and a commitment.

Hiller has hinted at a June or July decision but hasn’t ruled out committing earlier. So, every conversation with Sumrall and every film breakdown session with Trautwein stacks up in the Gators’ favor. It will make it harder for Alabama to flip the script. DeBoer has built a reputation for landing elite talent. But right now, the most coveted lineman in the 2027 class has Gainesville at the top.

Kalen DeBoer’s team gets a major advancement

Maxwell Hiller plans to take an official visit to Alabama on May 29-31. This visit will be the last of his major college trips, giving Alabama an advantage because it will be the most recent experience in his mind. He has already visited Alabama three times, while he has only visited Florida and Ohio State twice each. These visits let him meet the coaches, see the facilities, and get a feel for the team, which will help him make his final decision.

According to Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong, “family ties, coaching stability, and freshman development” are important factors Hiller is considering. Their offensive tackle, Kadyn Proctor, is already projected to be a first-round pick this season under Kalen DeBoer. That development can grab Hiller’s attention as well.

Even Ohio State is in the running, too. The team already has a very strong offense, and after Arthur Smith took over the offensive coordinator role, the team also has a strong NFL pipeline. This man brings in extensive NFL experience, leading the Atlanta Falcons as head coach. So, now it will be interesting to see which team finally lands Hiller’s commitment.