Nation’s No. 1 OL Among Top Recruits Visiting for Ohio State’s Week 4 Illinois Game

Winning in an impressive fashion isn’t just necessary to get into the postseason for Ryan Day’s program. There is now a secondary consideration. That’s the recruits who will be Buckeyes in the future. That last loss to the Longhorns now needs to be avenged for every game going forward, especially if these prospects from high school are visiting.

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The Buckeyes’ Saturday game against Illinois is drawing attention from the fresh batch of recruits from the 2027 and 2028 classes. This includes the No.1 interior offensive lineman recruit, Joe Fleming.

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In a report by Cleveland.com’s Andrew Gillis, Fleming, the Rivals Industry Ranking’s No.1 interior lineman for the Class of 2028, is taking a trip to Columbus to consider if he wants to call it his home for when he decides to commit. As the lineman embarks on a journey to narrow his top schools, the Buckeyes must prove he belongs with them. This is the time for the school and fans to show their energy, support, and showmanship to their recruits.

A native of Huntsville, Alabama, Fleming is the No. 18 overall player in his Class with an interest in the Alabama Crimson Tide. The four-star recruit has more than 20 offers, including one from the Buckeyes. He called his unofficial visit to Tuscaloosa in the summer “like a family thing.”

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Fleming’s schedule is packed. After Ohio State, it is Clemson on October 3, followed by Alabama on October 10. November sees him in South Bend with Notre Dame on Nov. 7, followed by Oklahoma on Nov. 14. All of this wraps up with a second trip down to Tuscaloosa for the Iron Bowl on Nov. 28. Visiting Bama twice does give away a bit of where this recruit is already leaning.

Landing him would do the Buckeyes’ offense a great favor. Fleming’s offensive experience is varied since he primarily played as a tight end in his sophomore year of high school. In his highlights as a lineman, his 6’5-280 lbs frame has dominated and pinned down his opponents with a grit that is telling of top-notch recruits.

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“Offensive line coach Tyler Bowen has recruited very well in his time at Ohio State, and Fleming could be one of his most-prized commitments since then,” Gillis wrote of him. “The Buckeyes currently do not have an offensive line pledge in the 2028 class.”

The other recruits in attendance are:

2028 defensive end Asa Burch 2028 linebacker Brydon Feister 2028 safety Brandon Nash 2027 quarterback Brady Edmunds (already committed)

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The Buckeyes are opening their Big Ten game in pursuit of their 70th all-time win against Illinois. This is yet another chance to hold the Illibuck Trophy back in Columbus for a 10th straight game. If the Buckeyes and their fans once again reiterate they are the best program in this sport, Fleming might just leave with a lasting impression that could turn into a commitment in the future.