Nation’s No. 1 OL Commits to Notre Dame as Marcus Freeman Hits Recruiting Milestone Brian Kelly Never Could

If you’ve been around since Brian Kelly’s tenure in South Bend, you must’ve also wondered if Notre Dame had forgotten how to recruit 5-star talent. Marcus Freeman has erased that narrative faster than anyone expected. On Friday, the Irish landed yet another 5-star in OL Albert Simien. While it’s a major recruiting win, it also reminds what the sixth-year head coach is accomplishing on the recruiting trail what his predecessor couldn’t in 12 years.

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Notre Dame not only landed the nation’s No. 1 offensive guard over LSU, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, and Nebraska. According to Matt Fortuna, Albert Simien became the 14th 5-star prospect, rated by either Rivals or 247Sports, to commit to the Irish during the Marcus Freeman era. Brian Kelly, despite spending 12 seasons in South Bend and leading the Irish to multiple CFP appearances, signed just four consensus 5-star recruits.

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That’s a very different recruiting universe. Marcus Freeman deserves the credit for the change in Notre Dame’s ceiling. Albert Simien, an Under Armour All-American and Polynesian Bowl All-American, is widely viewed as one of the country’s top OL prospects. He revealed his decision live on SportsCenter, and the Irish walked away with one of the biggest prizes in the 2027 class.

The 6’4, 315-pound lineman is now the sixth offensive or defensive lineman in this recruiting class to crack the 247Sports Composite Top 100. Marcus Freeman has made it clear that if Notre Dame is going to win championships, it starts by dominating the line of scrimmage. The commitment also pushed Notre Dame to 21 commits in the 2027 class, with Simien joining WR Julius Jones Jr. and DL Segun Alexander as the program’s third commitment this week alone.

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According to Rivals, Albert Simien also becomes Notre Dame’s third top-20 overall prospect in this class, giving the Irish more blue-chip commitments than anyone else nationally. Even more impressive, he joins fellow 5-star OL Olu Olubobola, meaning Marcus Freeman has landed two 5-star OL in the same class.

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The Irish have now signed seven 5-star OLs over the past six recruiting cycles. Brian Kelly’s 12-year tenure produced just four consensus 5-stars across every position including Jaylon Smith, Gunner Kiel, Max Redfield, and Greg Bryant. That’s the difference between recruiting well and recruiting like a national championship contender.

Albert Simien bought into Marcus Freeman’s vision

Currently lining up at left tackle for Sam Houston High School, Albert Simien is widely projected as an elite IOL at the next level. Ranked as the No. 10 overall player in America, the Louisiana standout visited South Bend three times since last fall, and every trip pulled him closer to Notre Dame. Marcus Freeman’s staff gradually separated itself from the pack before sealing the deal during last weekend’s official visit.

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“South Bend was great,” he told Rivals. “The Notre Dame visit was great. Getting to see the lifestyle of the student-athletes was the main thing to me.”

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He also loved his football conversations with Marcus Freeman.

“Getting to talk shop with Coach Freeman was great,” he added. “Coach Freeman and I talk shop every now and then. Mainly, just conversation to get a feel for each other as people.”

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The relationship between them started months earlier. When Marcus Freeman personally visited Sam Houston High School during the January contact period, it was clear they were making Albert Simien feel like a priority. And he loved what Notre Dame was selling.

“It was big for me to understand that they care about the person behind the pads more than the player,” he revealed.

Marcus Freeman cares beyond football and that’s the reason recruits find him appealing. And that’s why Notre Dame keeps winning these recruiting battles.