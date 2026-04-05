Nation’s No.1 OT Announces Future Decision Involving Lane Kiffin’s LSU

Lane Kiffin has not wasted any of his time since he arrived at LSU. He already put together the No. 12 recruiting class in 2026 and the No. 1 transfer class. Now, Kiffin is going after the same momentum for 2027, and it’s already working. The nation’s top offensive tackle, Mark Matthews, has included LSU in his final four.

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The No.1 offensive tackle from St. Thomas Aquinas, Mark Matthews, moves closer to his commitment decision as he names his final four team those are: Miami, Texas A&M, Georgia, and LSU. Miami can sell staying home, Georgia can point to its strong offensive live record, and Texas A&M brings big SEC pull, so LSU is up against three serious options here.

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Now, the race to grab him becomes even tougher with competition between top teams. And the odds are already favoring Miami, as the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine gives them a 92.1% chance to land Matthews.

Matthews keeping LSU in the mix proves that he buys into Lane Kiffin’s rebuild strategy. While Miami has the local advantage, Baton Rouge offers a fast track to playing time in the SEC. Kiffin’s history of developing NFL linemen gives the Tigers a real chance to beat the odds.

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The LSU Tigers need momentum for 2027, as they currently hold just two commitments. The program has a clear reason to push hard here because adding a top tackle early would give Lane Kiffin a strong base for the rest of the 2027 class.

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They also have a strong group of coaches, especially on offense. The offensive line coach, Eric Wolford, has worked at big programs like Alabama under Nick Saban and at Kentucky, so he has a lot of experience. The team also has Charlie Weis Jr. as the offensive coordinator, who leads the offense. Under their guidance, Matthews can develop into one of the top players.

And that matters for Matthews because LSU can show him real examples of linemen who played in Kiffin’s system and still reached the NFL. For example, Royce Newman played at Ole Miss under Kiffin and was drafted by the Green Bay Packers in 2021 in the 4th round. Nick Broeker also played as a starter under Kiffin and was later drafted by the Buffalo Bills in 2023 in the 7th round. This gives Matthews a solid and proven NFL pipeline.

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Now, what makes Mark Matthews a perfect fit for Lane Kiffin’s system is his production. He also fits that kind of offense because his size helps at the point of attack, while his movement gives him value in space and in pass protection. This year, he took part in big national events like the Under Armour All-America Game and the Polynesian Bowl, even though he is still young. Last year, he played an important role on his team’s offensive line and helped them win the Florida 5A state championship again. This shows how well he functions within the team.

Matthews stands out because he is very big and strong. He is about 6-foot-6 tall and weighs over 300 pounds, which makes him powerful on the field. Even with his big size, he moves very well. This helps him protect the quarterback easily when blocking. He also played basketball before, which makes him quicker and more flexible.

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Now, it will be interesting to see which team finally grabs his commitment. But that’s not the only recruitment battle Lane Kiffin’s fighting.

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Lane Kiffin finds himself in another recruiting battle

The recruitment of five-star wide receiver Easton Royal is becoming very competitive as top teams are trying to sign him. He is from New Orleans and has been committed to Texas since November, but LSU is now showing strong interest. Even after committing early to coach Steve Sarkisian, he is still visiting other colleges this spring, which means his decision is not fully final and could change before December.

LSU is trying hard to keep him in his home state. Lane Kiffin and wide receivers coach George McDonald were already watching him from their time at Ole Miss, which will help them build a good relationship. The team is planning more visits with him, including time in Baton Rouge and possibly the spring game.

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But along with LSU, even Tennessee is becoming a strong option for him. Josh Heupel and receivers coach Kelsey Pope invited him for a multi-day visit that left a solid impression on him. Reports say the visit “really moved the needle.” The coaches also showed him how their system could help him improve and succeed in the future.

The reason Royal is drawing so much attention from top SEC teams is his production. Last year, he was named Offensive MVP and selected to the all-state first team. He gained 2,095 total yards and scored 29 touchdowns. Now, it will be interesting to see if Lane Kiffin wins any of the recruiting battles or not.