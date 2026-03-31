Nation’s No.1 OT Visits College Football Playoff Program

Brent Venables still has the 2026 season to get to, but he’s already planning for two years from now. Earlier in January, Oklahoma began its pursuit of Cypress (Texas) Cy-Ranch standout R’Monie Edwards from the 2028 class. He is the cycle’s No. 1 offensive tackle prospect, making it even more important for Venables to get into the mix. Now, it looks like being the early bird will pay off for Oklahoma.

R’Monie Edwards dropped by Norman for a visit earlier, adding momentum to Oklahoma’s recruiting efforts. He is coming up on the radar of a lot of programs now after a breakout freshman season, which also earned him Freshman All-American honors. As of now, Edwards is the best prospect in the state of Texas for the 2028 cycle. According to his high school head coach, Will Blaylock, the OT is a talent that should put opponents on notice.

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“If you were playing a video game and you built your offensive lineman, he’d probably come out looking like R’Monie Edwards,” Blaylock told Dave Campbell’s Texas Football.

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Though OU is crossing state borders for this star prospect, Edwards has a fair idea about the program’s popularity. He told 247Sports that he grew up with a lot of Sooners fans “everywhere” around him. He also has a connection with OU commit Micah Rhodes, who has already began work in trying to lure Edwards to Norman. He has been pitching Oklahoma “on the daily” to the star OT, who will serve to be a key contributor for Oklahoma in the future.

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On the surface, the Sooners’ O-line was much better than last year, as pass protection improved dramatically and sacks dropped from 50 in 2024 to 29 in 2025. However, the 2.23 sacks allowed per game still ranked 93rd nationally. And, the O-line was weak on the rushing front, and took at least half a season to get its bearings in the run game. There had been too many snaps where the line couldn’t generate movement.

That’s why a prospect like R’Monie Edwards could be a program-turning addition, even though Oklahoma still has to wait a couple more years. But it will be difficult for Brent Venables to get him to suit up in the crimson and cream, as his home teams already seem to be locking him down at Texas.

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R’Monie Edwards still a hot target for Texas schools

Oklahoma will probably stand some chance in recruiting Edwards only after schools like Texas, Texas A&M and Texas Tech back out of the race. Unfortunately, this doesn’t seem to be happening any time soon. Edwards has visited College Station more than any other school, while Lubbock also seems to have captured his interest, according to On3.

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Having grown up in the border town of Cypress is what gives Oklahoma an advantage. According to Edwards, who also grew up with a lot of Cowboys fans, being near to Oklahoma is why there was a lot of Sooners cheer as well. Oklahoma is 374 miles away from his hometown, but College Station is only 56 miles away. And, like Oklahoma, the Aggies have been to the playoffs as well. Texas A&M has a lot more to pitch Edwards, compared to Oklahoma.

Brent Venables and O-line coach Bill Bedenbaugh have to turn up their efforts in getting R’Monie Edwards to cross state lines. No state wants to part with a talent as elite as him, which is what makes competition tough for the Sooners.