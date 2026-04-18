Nation’s No. 1 QB Closing In on Decision Between Alabama and SEC Rival

The balance of power in the SEC for years to come could shift on April 25, and it all comes down to the decision of one quarterback, Elijah Haven. After trimming heavyweights like Florida and Auburn, the Dunham School standout is down to a fierce SEC recruiting battle, involving Kalen DeBoer’s Alabama and Kirby Smart’s Georgia.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Talking about Georgia, the team is preparing to secure its future QB position after Gunner Stockton’s move to the NFL. They already have a commitment from another five-star quarterback, Jayden Wade, for the 2028 class. If Georgia can sign Haven for 2027, they will have two top quarterbacks in back-to-back classes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Looking at Georgia’s championship berth and two back-to-back title wins under Kirby Smart, Haven might move to the team. Plus, QBs like JT Daniels, Carson Beck, and Stetson Bennett show the kind of talent Kirby Smart has developed under him. So, those factors can make an impact on Haven’s final decision.

But here comes the real issue. Georgia has been trying to recruit top quarterbacks for many years, but it has had trouble keeping them committed until the end. For example, Dylan Raiola first agreed to join Georgia, but later changed his decision and chose Nebraska. Similarly, Jared Curtis also committed to Georgia at first, but then changed his mind and went to Vanderbilt.

ADVERTISEMENT

Because of this, keeping Haven close to the team will remain Kirby Smart’s major concern. Plus, even Kalen DeBoer’s Alabama is making a strong impression on him. Well, Alabama is also in the race for Haven, and after their last year’s playoff berth, the chances look pretty strong. Now, the team has been inconsistent under Kalen DeBoer, but they have still developed players like Ty Simpson, and now, for the 2026 season, they are developing Austin Mack and Keelon Russell.

ADVERTISEMENT

Experts are also starting to predict where Elijah Haven might go, and Rivals analyst Keith Niebuhr believes he will choose Alabama. If Haven decides to join Alabama, it would be a big success for head coach Kalen DeBoer and his team. Right now, Alabama’s 2027 recruiting class is ranked 19th in the country and 9th in the SEC, with only four players committed. Adding a top player like Haven would greatly improve their class.

Elijah Haven’s timeline sped up after wrapping up his recent campus visits. The decision highlights a stark contrast in pitches: DeBoer offers an explosive, quarterback-friendly offensive scheme, while Kirby Smart provides the allure of competing for immediate national titles behind a consistently elite offensive line.

ADVERTISEMENT

Haven would also strengthen Alabama’s offense. He would join other offensive recruits like quarterback Trent Seaborn, tight end Colt Lumpris, and tight end Oakley Keegan, making the team stronger on that side of the ball. So, it will be interesting to see which SEC team Elijah Haven ultimately picks up. But here’s the real question: What makes Haven so desirable that two SEC teams are fighting for him?

Elijah Haven’s skills

Elijah Haven had a very impressive junior season at Dunham High School. His impressive junior season included not just nearly 4,000 passing yards and 62 touchdowns against only seven interceptions, but also a dynamic ground game that added another 794 yards and 11 scores.

ADVERTISEMENT

Because he played so well, many top college teams wanted him. His performance drew offers from nearly every major program in the country, including traditional powers like Michigan and Ohio State, but his focus ultimately narrowed to the SEC between Georgia and Alabama.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, what makes him stand out are his skills. During his junior season, he improved a lot as a passer. He played so well that he set a Louisiana record with 73 total touchdowns in one season, showing how effective he is on the field. He is also a versatile quarterback who can throw the ball while standing in the pocket or while moving, which makes him harder for defenses to stop.

When he throws, he usually uses a three-quarter arm motion, but occasionally he lowers his arm angle. This shows he can adjust his throwing style when needed. Now, let’s wait and see which team gets to bring in the quarterback with such high-end skills.