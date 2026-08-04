Nation’s No.1 QB Sets Commitment Date as Ohio State Emerges as Favorite

High school recruiting moves fast, but Ohio State fans just got a reason to lock in. Christopher Vargas, the top-ranked quarterback in the 2028 class, has set his decision date. With the Buckeyes standing as heavy favorites, Columbus could be on the verge of landing another major prize.

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The five-star passer from Massachusetts announced through Rivals that he will make his choice on August 8. Top national analysts, including Steve Wiltfong and Chad Simmons, are predicting he picks Ohio State. At 6-foot-4, Vargas has the size and arm talent that college coaches dream about, making this a massive week.

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Christopher Vargas is not just another high school passer. Rivals ranks him as the No. 1 QB in the 2028 class, the No. 15 overall player nationally, and the top prospect in Massachusetts. The list of schools chasing him makes a case for that status. He has more than 20 Division I offers sitting on the table, including Alabama, Georgia, Oregon, Michigan, LSU, Florida, Auburn, and Texas A&M. But Ohio State keeps surfacing as his top school.

Ohio State’s lead did not happen overnight. The coaching staff offered Vargas back in November 2024 during Michigan week. He has since visited campus for summer camps and 7-on-7 events. That early effort built a trust level that other schools have struggled to match as his profile grew.

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Imago Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day makes a pass during spring football practice at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center on Wednesday, March 19, 2025 in Columbus, Ohio. Columbus , EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xSamanthaxMadar/ColumbusxDispatchx USATSI_25709148

“I’ve been building relationships with them for probably two years or three years now,” he told Eleven Warriors. “It’s been great.”

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QB recruitments don’t usually flip on one weekend. They’re often decided long before the hats hit the table. Ohio State made sure it was in Christopher Vargas’ ear early, then never really backed off. He has been open about why the Buckeyes stand out, especially with a QB-turned-head coach.

To him, Ryan Day is someone who has turned QBs into NFL starters. Dwayne Haskins, Justin Fields, and C.J. Stroud all came through Columbus before making the jump. Stroud, in particular, stands out.

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“He just has the same playstyle as me, I think,” he said. “Him and Jordan Love have the same playstyle as me, so I like to watch film and learn from them.”

It’s easy to dismiss 2028 prospects because graduation still feels a lifetime away. But Christopher Vargas keeps making that argument harder. As a freshman at St. John’s Prep, he threw for 1,311 yards and 17 touchdowns. Then came the jump. His sophomore season produced 2,038 passing yards and 24 touchdowns. The national attention followed. He’s also a multi-sport athlete, competing in baseball and track, another trait college staffs love when projecting long-term development.

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Everybody had a shot. Boston College got in first with the hometown pitch. Penn State kept bringing him back before finally offering. Georgia, Texas A&M and Syracuse all took their swing too. None of it changed much. Ohio State has stayed right near the front of this race from the beginning, and that’s still where things stand heading into decision day.

Christopher Vargas would be a major boost for Ohio State’s 2028 class

Ohio State’s 2028 class is already loaded. The Buckeyes currently sit atop the national rankings with commitments from 5-star WR Jett Harrison, top-100 RB Elijah Newman-Hall, and DL Jameer Whyce, another blue-chip talent. Adding Christopher Vargas to that group will set an unrivaled foundation.

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Ohio State has spent the past several recruiting cycles proving it can still attract elite talent despite NIL chaos and an increasingly crowded recruiting landscape. The Buckeyes continue producing NFL QBs, WRs, and first-round picks at a pace few programs can match. That reputation keeps opening doors. Now it could be about to land the biggest prize in the 2028 class.

Friday’s announcement won’t end Ohio State’s recruiting work. If Christopher Vargas picks the Buckeyes, keeping him committed for the next couple of years becomes the next challenge. But first comes the decision. And heading into commitment week, all signs point toward Columbus.