Nation’s No.1 QB Shares Honest Feelings About Kalen DeBoer’s Program After Spring Game Visit

Alabama’s A-Day gave Kalen DeBoer a massive stage to showcase his new-look offense, but the most important eyes watching belonged to a crucial visitor. With his April 25 decision quickly approaching, the nation’s top 2027 quarterback was on campus looking for answers. Did the Crimson Tide actually meet his high expectations?

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The country’s No.1 quarterback, Elijah Haven, visited Alabama during their spring game; this gave them a chance to build a strong connection with him. And his excitement was clearly visible in his words after the visit. The atmosphere clearly made a solid impression on him.

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“It was amazing,” Haven told Touchdown Alabama. “The whole A-Day was great.”

What makes this time even better for them is that Haven is going to announce his commitment on April 25, and Alabama, Georgia, and Kentucky are already in the mix. This visit might have given him a clear picture of what he actually expects from any team. The entire focus remained on the quarterback room as Keelon Russell and Austin Mack made plays, and their development caught his eye.

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“I thought the offense did some great things,” Haven said. “Obviously, they are still putting it together, but it’s only the spring. I am excited to see them in the fall.”

But it wasn’t all smooth for both QBs. On one side, Russell made better plays but still threw an interception; on the other side, Mack also showed a strong game but threw interceptions. This year, Kalen DeBoer will start the quarterback of his choice, the one he recruited. Before that, Jalen Milroe and Ty Simpson were both Nick Saban’s QBs. Both of them performed well under DeBoer’s guidance, and that pipeline can add more value to Haven’s commitment.

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What’s interesting is that Kalen DeBoer and team didn’t lose their spot even after coaching changes. As before, former co-offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan was leading Haven’s recruitment, but when he moved to Michigan State, Alabama was still pretty high on his list. Now, Bryan Ellis steps up as QB coach, and things are just working fine with Haven, as he also confirmed that Alabama is pretty high on his list.

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“Alabama is very high in my recruitment,” said Haven.

Haven’s on-field production also makes him a perfect target for Kalen DeBoer’s team. During his junior season, he led his team to a state championship, marking their first title since 2004. Then he showed exceptional performance, recording 3,931 yards and 62 touchdowns while adding 794 yards and 11 touchdowns. But what might affect their momentum is heavy interest from another team, which is also very high on him.

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Kalen DeBoer is facing tough competition for Elijah Haven’s commitment

Georgia is one of Elijah Haven’s top three choices, and head coach Kirby Smart and his staff are working hard to recruit him. They show a strong interest in him throughout the recruiting process.

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However, things slowed down a little on Haven’s part after Georgia got a commitment from Jayden Wade, who is the No. 1 quarterback in the 2028 class. This makes the situation a bit different for Haven. Georgia still needs a good quarterback for the 2027 class, so Haven is still important to them. But having a top player like Wade already committed means there could be more competition in the future. Because of this, Haven may take more time before deciding.

Auburn is also in the mix to recruit Elijah Haven, and they are still working hard to get him. The team now has a new head coach, Alex Golesh, who wants to make a big impact in his first year. One way to do that is by signing a top quarterback like Haven, especially to compete strongly against rivals like Alabama.

So far, Golesh has started building his 2027 recruiting class. Auburn already has two good players committed: Donivan Moore, a highly ranked defensive lineman, and Tank Proctor, a top tight end. These early commitments help create a strong base for the team’s future. However, Auburn has not yet signed a quarterback in this class. This makes the quarterback position very important for them right now.

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So, now it will be interesting to see which team finally grabs his commitment.