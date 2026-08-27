Nation’s No. 1 Recruit Makes Big Recruitment Announcement After Major Career Decision

When you’re the consensus five-star recruit nationally, like defensive lineman Jalen Brewster, scouts will leave no stone unturned to sway you from your decision. The 2027 classman, who verbally pledged to the Texas Tech Red Raiders back in October, was the center of speculation for a potential flip, but he is now honoring his promise to Texas.

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Brewster has shut his recruitment for good. Brewster has everything mapped out and is moving ahead in his career with strong clarity. He reportedly held offers from over 25 teams, and the team that was pushing for him aggressively was Lane Kiffin’s LSU Tigers. It is no secret that Kiffin was vying for the defensive player. ESPN’s Eli Lederman even reported him as “the most serious flip candidate.”

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“I feel like Texas Tech is the best place for me and the best place to build my own legacy,” Brewster told Hayes Fawcett in a conversation with Rivals.

This move in his recruitment journey comes after he made another significant career decision. He reiterated his long-standing commitment and decided to play his senior high school year in Georgia, transferring from Cedar Hill High School in Texas to Buford High School in 2026.

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For the Tigers and all the other schools he flirted with during his visits – Florida, Indiana, SMU, and Texas – it is a disappointing development. So, what cemented the built-in NFL specimen’s decision?

Brewster chose coach Joey McGuire for the culture he’s built in the Red Raiders. He revealed what his ideal college program looks like on his YouTube channel and how the Red Raiders are just that.

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“Culture, family, atmosphere, everybody playing together,” he said in the video on Tuesday. “The way they feed into their players…The way they run their program, how they were underdogs and nobody thought they would make it this far. It was me looking for a program where I can be a better self and have a great circle around me and make it to the next level.”

Brewster wants to align his academic and athletic goals in a way that would allow him to enroll early and get moving. Hence the transfer to a powerhouse that is Buford. It would allow him to get in January 2027 and be on the field during the Spring game.

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“Transferring to Buford came down to what was best for my future,” Brewster told Rivals in a statement. “This move allows me to reach my goal of graduating in December while staying on track academically and athletically. I’m grateful for my time at Cedar Hill and excited for what’s ahead at Buford.”

Brewster picking Buford is not a surprise, considering they would prepare him for college football’s roughness by the time he graduates. In 2025, the team ended with a 15-0 record, won the GHSA Class 6A state championship, and a national title.

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Buford has outweighed other schools despite a defining factor standing in the way, and it is coach McGuire once again. He spent years coaching at Cedar Hill, and now Brewster is propelling his way to him faster. Cedar Hill loses a star; Buford gains one.

How Important was Head Coach McGuire In Jalen Brewster’s Decision-Making?

Texas Tech was always a stand-out program for the Brewster family. The defensive lineman’s father, Robert, played on the offensive line in the NFL, and like any father, he too wanted the best for his son. But it was not just technical excellence that he wanted; he wanted a nurturing environment for Jalen.

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“It’s a family atmosphere,” the older Brewster said. “With a lot of these coaches, it’s all about ball; that’s it. With (Joey) McGuire and Tech, especially McGuire, you can tell he cares about family and cares about the players, and that’s the main thing I’m looking for in a school for my son.”

Robert, a former Dallas Cowboys player, respects the stability the Red Raiders have maintained and he shared, “Texas Tech from day one everything has been the same. They’ve never changed, never switched, that’s the one thing we love about them so much.”

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The Red Raiders are certainly enjoying Brewster’s commitment as he reminds them of another Jalen. Brewster’s “elite combination of athleticism and power,” as Rivals describes him, is reminiscent of DL Jalen Carter, who was picked ninth overall in the 2023 draft.

In their scouting report, Rivals noted that Brewster has “legitimate game-wrecking moments on film” and “the quickness to dart into the backfield and the speed to hunt down ball carriers is eye-popping.”

A certified star, Texas Tech can sleep well knowing they have simply the best on their depth chart.