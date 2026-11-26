The phone call happened, then the post went up. Just days before the early signing period, the nation’s No. 1 overall recruit in the 2027 class is no longer committed to Ohio State.

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Tom Loy of 247Sports delivered the news Thursday afternoon. Five-star EDGE DJ Jacobs has decommitted from the Buckeyes. Hayes Fawcett had already reported the same development for Rivals. The timing could not have been sharper. Signing Day is right around the corner, and the player who once chose Ryan Day’s program over a deep list of finalists has now reopened his recruitment.

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Jacobs, a 6-foot-5, roughly 240-pound edge rusher from Blessed Trinity High School in Roswell, Georgia, committed to Ohio State in late December 2025. At the time, he sounded sure.

“I love it even more. Every time I am there, it feels like home, and it is just great to be there,” Jacobs said via Rivals in June. “I told them I’m locked in, and I just love them, but they stay the same. The communication is great, they always check me, and everything is still going great.”

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Those words held for most of the cycle. They did not hold until a signature.

Tennessee and Georgia never stopped recruiting him. Both programs carry family ties that Ohio State could not match. Jacobs’ father, David, played defensive line at Georgia. His godfather is former Georgia and Miami coach Mark Richt. Tennessee defensive line coach Rodney Garner coached his father during those years in Athens.

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Jacobs visited Knoxville recently for the Vols’ win over LSU. He left impressed. “It was great,” he said. “Them coming back up; they’re on a great run. I’m excited to see what Tennessee does.”

He pointed to the defensive line’s production and the man in charge of it. “It just shows how Coach G (Rodney Garner) is getting after it. He’s getting after it in practice, before the game. It just shows that he knows how to coach. He’s doing very well.”

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Insiders had been warning for weeks that Ohio State’s grip was loosening. Tom Loy himself wrote earlier that while the Buckeyes felt good about the commitment, he struggled to see Jacobs sticking. Sources around the recruitment believed a flip was more likely than a signature. Georgia had emerged as a late in-state threat. Tennessee carried the strongest coaching connection and the most recent positive visit.

Ohio State had hoped to host Jacobs one more time for the Michigan game. That visit was meant to steady the pledge. Instead, the decommitment arrived first.

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Jacobs is not just any five-star. Evaluators describe him as an athletic edge setter with the burst and power to affect both the run and the pass. His high school production has been consistent, with double-digit sacks and strong tackle-for-loss numbers across multiple seasons. Some scouts have compared his ceiling to players like Micah Parsons. Landing him was viewed as a cornerstone addition for Larry Johnson’s defensive line. Losing him this late forces a recalibration.

Instead of dragging out the process, Jacobs quickly settled on his new destination, committing to the Miami Hurricanes, per Loy. While SEC powers Tennessee and Georgia spent months leaning on family ties, coaching relationships, and proximity, it was the Hurricanes who ultimately landed his commitment.

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For Ryan Day and Ohio State, the announcement is a recruiting setback that arrived at the worst possible moment. For Jacobs, it is a final reset before he puts pen to paper. The No. 1 recruit in the country just made the process simple again.