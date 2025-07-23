Nation’s No. 1 Recruit Nears Pivotal Call as Georgia Braces for Difficult News

Well, Kirby Smart is never one to rest when it comes to recruiting top talent, and he’s going all-out again. Georgia’s 2026 class is already strong, headlined by elite prospects like Jared Curtis and Kaiden Prothro. The program doesn’t just recruit stars; it accumulates them. Now, with two early commits secured for 2027, Smart is targeting another five-star prospect from Benedictine Military School. However, as the Bulldogs ramp up their efforts, another program is gaining ground, possibly holding an early advantage and putting Georgia in a potential uphill battle.

Texas Tech is making waves in recruiting, quickly building a national presence under Joey McGuire. Their 2026 class is already attracting top talent, including Chase Campbell and S’Viorean Martin. Now, they’re aiming even higher, competing with football powerhouses like Georgia, Alabama, Miami, and Oregon for five-star EDGE LaDamion Guyton, the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2027 class according to Rivals, from South Georgia. And despite the competition, the Red Raiders are solid contenders.

And LaDamion Guyton’s official visit to Texas Tech made an instant impact on him. “I didn’t really know what to expect, but I wanted to go out there and see how things are, and I found out that Texas Tech is a great school,” Guyton told Rivals’ Chad Simmons. “It is not what I thought it would be out there. I toured the campus, I saw how life could be out there, I took part in their camp, and I learned that Texas Tech is a great school.” Sure, the Red Raiders are not a blue-blood team, but they are quietly building a solid NFL pipeline, sending 41 to the drafts since 2000.

The most recent one came in 2023 when Tyree Wilson went in as a first-round pick. This history is enough to catch Guyton’s attention, as it aligns perfectly with his goal: “My goal is to get to the NFL.” And even his record is making quite a buzz. With 34 tackles, 33 tackles for loss, 16.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles, he clearly shows his disruptive presence on the field. Now, LaDamion Guyton needs a program to refine his raw talent and get him ready for Sundays, and Texas Tech is emerging as one.

What’s working in Joey McGuire’s favor in Guyton’s case is the culture he’s built around the program. And the environment in Lubbock speaks for itself, as the people are welcoming with positive energy and no unnecessary drama. “In Lubbock, everyone talks to one another, everyone gets along, and there was no bad energy out there. The atmosphere is calm, they have a lot going on financially, and the coaches made me feel comfortable. It was a great visit, and it could be a good fit for me,” Guyton said.

Well, that’s not something that Kirby Smart would like to hear, as losing an in-state target to Texas Tech would be the last thing Georgia would expect.

Georgia’s hopes to land LaDamion Guyton see a major hit

The fight for the number one 2027 recruit is on, and Georgia is in a strong position. As a five-star EDGE, LaDamion Guyton has become Georgia’s top priority. Even this early in recruiting, Guyton is pretty clear on where Georgia stands. As he told Rivals’ Chad Simmons, “Georgia is always going to be up there for me.” That line is all you need to know; Georgia is still in contention.

Best part? Kirby Smart’s team already has two commits in their 2027 class: cornerback Donte Wright, who’s a four-star standout, and wide receiver Gavin Honore. Whereas Texas Tech still doesn’t have a single commit. But just when the Dawgs thought they had gotten a clear path, Texas Tech came out of nowhere, gaining serious momentum. Earlier this month, Rivals predicted Texas Tech would get Guyton with a 96% edge, proving it’s a serious competition, not just speculation.

Texas Tech isn’t necessarily a college football giant, but they’re making a statement with their spending. The Red Raiders are going all-in on NIL deals, already making waves by offering five-star offensive tackle Felix Ojo over $5 million. Let’s not forget their $50 million investment in the 2025 roster. So, if that’s the benchmark, expect a similar offer for Guyton. With that kind of money, they’re not just competing; they’re trying to change the game. Best part? Money can be the driving force for Guyton as well, as he said, “Money matters to us all, and I want to help my family, but development comes first.”

But let’s just not count Georgia out of the mix yet, as Kirby Smart and his team understand recruiting and likely have a strong NIL package ready. However, matching Texas Tech’s financial power could be tough. The Bulldogs are relying on more than just money, offering tradition, player development, and a proven track record of sending defensive stars to the NFL.

If Guyton values legacy and long-term prospects over immediate financial gain, Georgia could win out.