Nation’s No. 1 WR Abandons Steve Sarkisian, Joins SEC Rival After Texas’ Oklahoma Loss

Texas appeared to be exactly what Easton Royal was looking for when he committed to the Longhorns last November. The Brother Martin (La.) wide receiver had plenty of options, with Florida State, Georgia, Michigan, Ole Miss, Oregon, and Texas A&M also in the mix. Yet, less than a year later, the five-star Plus prospect has changed direction, withdrawing his commitment from Steve Sarkisian’s program.

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With just six days remaining before Texas locks horns with the Florida Gators, five-star wide receiver Easton Royal has sent shockwaves through the recruiting world, flipping his commitment from Texas to Florida on Sunday.

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“It’s just way more energy in the air, completely different philosophy, energy in the building, their offense is completely different,” Royal told 247Sports. “It’s a lot of new things that they have to offer that make this staff so great.”

BREAKING: Five-Star Plus+ WR Easton Royal has Flipped his Commitment from Texas to Florida, he tells me for @RivalsThe No. 1 WR in the 2027 class had been Committed to the Longhorns since November 2025“Dreams to reality”https://t.co/YyHkgx8rS7 pic.twitter.com/III41lZvZx— Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) October 11, 2026

Easton Royal’s decision to flip his commitment comes at a turbulent time for the Longhorns, who suffered their first loss of the season in a nail-biting 27-24 defeat to the Oklahoma Sooners. Although Royal had pledged his future to Texas, he never completely shut the door on other programs.

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As the recruitment battle intensified, the race for his signature ultimately came down to two SEC powerhouses, LSU and Florida, with the Gators emerging victorious.

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“[Florida’s] attention to detail and family vibe they give,” Royal told 247Sports. “They are probably one of the only schools that have five receiver coaches. You might think that’s not good, but there are no egos, and every coach can provide something different to help you. I’m very familiar with coach (Jon) Sumrall. I took a visit to Tulane when he was there. I know he’s a winning head coach.”

Royal is one of the most sought-after recruits in the 2027 class. He is not only the No. 1 wide receiver in the nation but also the top recruit in Louisiana and the No. 3 overall prospect in the entire class. Standing at 5-foot-11 and weighing 200 pounds, Royal brings impressive speed to the field. Beyond football, he excels on the track, with multiple 100-meter sprints under 10.50 seconds.

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With that kind of elite speed, he could emerge as one of the fastest players in college football. His explosive acceleration makes him a touchdown threat on every play, leaving defenders scrambling to keep up and opposing defenses constantly on their heels.

Royal’s commitment flip marks a major recruiting breakthrough for Florida, handing first-year head coach Jon Sumrall a much-needed boost as the Gators look to regain their footing after back-to-back losses to Missouri and South Carolina derailed their perfect 4-0 start.

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Jon Sumrall had his eyes on Easton Royal long before taking over at Florida

That said, Sumrall began pursuing Royal long before his move to Florida. While coaching at Tulane in March 2025, he extended an offer to the Brother Martin standout, who attends a school just seven miles away. After taking over the Gators late last year, Sumrall renewed his pursuit, leaving no stone unturned in his efforts to bring the elite prospect to Gainesville.

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Florida eventually earned one of Royal’s three official visits this spring, going head-to-head with LSU and Texas for the highly coveted prospect. But Sumrall’s early connection with the New Orleans standout and his staff’s relentless pursuit proved decisive, helping the Gators outmaneuver their SEC rivals and land a major recruiting win.

“I know [Sumrall] is a winner,” Royal told ESPN this summer. “He won at Tulane and took them to the College Football Playoff. I know what he’s all about. He’s the type of coach I want to play for.”

The Brother Martin standout showcased his explosive playmaking ability last season, racking up 2,095 all-purpose yards and 29 total touchdowns as a junior. However, his most jaw-dropping achievement came in May, when he shattered a 46-year-old Louisiana state record in the 100-meter dash, clocking an astonishing 10.17 seconds.

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If Royal signs with Florida, he will become the program’s highest-ranked wide receiver recruit since Percy Harvin in the 2006 class. The Gators have landed a massive recruiting victory, but the real question is whether they can keep Royal committed until signing day. That’s a storyline worth watching closely.