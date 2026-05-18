Nation’s No. 1 WR Shuts Down Commitment Prediction to Curt Cignetti’s Indiana with Strong Message

People love to guess where a star recruit will go long before he decides. For Monshun Sales, the No. 1 wide receiver in the 2027 class, those guesses just went too far. After experts predicted he would pick Curt Cignetti’s Indiana, the 5-star from Lawrence North fired back with a direct message to everyone talking for him.

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“F— a prediction, f— the critics,” Monshun Sales posted on his Instagram story. “Ion talk to nobody if it ain’t about LN (Lawrence North), don’t hml (hit my line), only thing important.”

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That looks like a teenager who’s understandably irritated by the buzz around his name. As a 2027 prospect, he still has one full season to focus on his high school in Lawrence North without outside distractions. But the moment Rivals insiders Steve Wiltfong logged predictions for Monshun Sales to land at Indiana, the noise started rolling, and people acted like the recruitment was over. Except he himself never said it was and doubled down on X with a similar message.

“I keep my head down and work,” he posted. “Ion talk to nobody i don’t care about the criticism, the predictions, the cameras, etc. I only care about GOD & Lawrence North in this process. If it isn’t about those things, don’t hml.”

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Imago Monshun Sales | Credits: X

Still, Indiana fans have a big reason to feel excited with Wiltfong’s “I think Indiana may have grabbed that pole position” comment. At 6’5 and 201 pounds, Monshun Sales is ranked as the No. 1 WR in America for the 2027 class by 247Sports and sits as the No. 7 overall player nationally. Rivals Industry Rankings also list him as the top player in Indiana. Last season at Lawrence North High School in Indianapolis, he put up 37 catches for 794 yards and nine touchdowns in just 10 games.

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Right now, Indiana has momentum. The Hoosiers have hosted Monshun Sales multiple times already, including five unofficial visits and an official visit on April 24. But pole position in recruiting means nothing in May, especially when Alabama, Texas, Ohio State, and Miami are all still getting OVs. Yet, if you’re a receiver, Curt Cignetti is giving good reason why Bloomington is the best place to be if the future goal is the NFL.

Curt Cignetti’s WR development makes Indiana enticing

Believe it or not, Indiana has become a great destination for elite WRs. This past season, Omar Cooper Jr. and Elijah Sarratt became one of college football’s best receiver duos during the Hoosiers’ historic national title run. That sent Cooper to the New York Jets as the No. 30 overall pick, while Sarratt landed with the Baltimore Ravens in the fourth round. This season, IU got Nick Marsh and Charlie Becker, who are potentially becoming early NFL prospects next year.

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That developmental aspect should matter to a top WR like Monshun Sales, who could also get early playing time. He already has the interest that shows in why he keeps returning to Bloomington. Meanwhile, Curt Cignetti isn’t slowing down on the recruiting trail either, which only adds fuel to the momentum surrounding the program. The Hoosiers just went from No. 52 to No. 44 nationally in the 2027 recruiting class after landing 3-star players, DB Rico Jackson and OT Mason McDermott. They’re also after in-state 3-star WR Branden Sharpe, who will announce his commitment on Monday night between Indiana, Purdue, Vanderbilt, and Cincinnati.

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The momentum doesn’t guarantee Monshun Sales ends up wearing Indiana colors. And judging by his latest posts, he’d probably prefer everyone to stop acting as if the decision has already been made. Right now, the nation’s top receiver seems focused on exactly two things, and that’s God and Lawrence North.