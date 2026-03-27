Nation’s No. 6 QB Shortlists More Schools After Visiting Mike Norvell’s FSU

Mike Norvell’s FSU has covered all the bases for the nation’s No. 6 QB Jake Nawrot. In fact, the 4-star 2027 QB called his experience “great” with the Seminoles after making a spring visit to the campus this Wednesday and Thursday. But securing this QB talent won’t be easy for FSU, despite Nawrot inching closer to a college decision, because he announced more schools that are making a strong push.

“We were at Kentucky the other week, and then we’re going to go see Oregon, Washington, Iowa, and Kansas State,” said Nawrot during his Thursday media appearance, when asked which schools, besides FSU, were also in his recruiting race.

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He has even scheduled his spring visits for Iowa on April 4, Oregon on March 31, Washington on April 7, and Kansas State on April 9. But the 4-star QB, who led the Hersey Huskies to a 9-3 record and the quarterfinals of the Illinois 7A playoffs last season as a junior in his first year as a starter, is still not sure about his decision timeline for his collegiate commitment.

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“Hopefully to be in the next month, month and a half,” said Nawrot. “And then do the one OV wherever I go. But with this whole recruiting process and how crazy it is, going from unranked to being known a little bit. It is kind of crazy how fast everything changes. I thought I was going to be making a decision earlier but with how everything has been changing, I honestly don’t know a true timeline. But the goal is for the next month, month and a half, probably.”

Before making an MVP performance at the Elite 11 regional in Indianapolis, where he was named the “Alpha Dog,” Nawrot was unranked; even FSU didn’t extend him an offer. But now, when he is widely regarded as one of the top signal-callers in his class, FSU not only extended an offer last month, but is also pushing hard to bring in this talent at Tallahassee.

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Even the QB’s experience after meeting FSU coaches suggests this same sentiment. “It’s been great. Coach Norvell’s energy is amazing. The moment I walked in, he made me feel really special,” said the 2027 QB. “And the whole program, seeing it in person. It is insane how big it all is.”

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“Taking it all in and just coming from the north, it’s definitely different with the weather. How big everything is. Coach [Austin] Tucker and coach Norvell. They’ve been amazing. It’s been great to talk with them. And then Coach Harris, we met with for awhile, he’s awesome too,” added Nawrot.

Still, Norvell’s FSU has to fight a tough battle to beat other shortlisted schools and get Nawrot. In that case, FSU’s pitch to him could be a difference maker.

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The 2027 QB gains ultimate praise from FSU

FSU knows landing Jake Nawrot won’t be a walk in the park because Iowa is often considered an easy choice due to his father, Paul Nawrot, having played LB there. More importantly, Dan Lanning’s Oregon and Will Stein’s Kentucky are showing firm interest in this 4-star QB talent. Despite all that, the Seminoles left no stone unturned in their effort to impress Nawrot with honest compliments.

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“I would say sometimes Jordan Travis,” said Nawrot when he was asked to whom he is compared by the FSU coaches who have had him in their offense. “They would say a little bit in terms of making plays. For their offense, otherwise, there wasn’t a specific player they compared me to. They just said I can play.”

And if the Noles’ pitch works, they will get a key piece in Tallahassee. In 2025, he recorded 3,078 passing yards and 41 TDs while running for 124 yards and 8 TDs. Beyond football, he is an accomplished basketball player, and he helped his high school capture a sectional title as a junior, averaging 11.0 PPG. Now, we will see if FSU’s lasting impression wins this recruitment race in the end.