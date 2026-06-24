Nation’s No.3 DL Commits to SEC Program

For much of the spring, it looked like Alabama had this one wrapped up. Crystal Ball predictions gave the Tide reason to believe that they could land the No. 1 player in Mississippi who’s also the nation’s No. 3 DL. Then Ole Miss got Mitchell Turner to visit Oxford. A few weeks later, it became a recruiting twist.

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Just hours after Pete Golding’s program absorbed the sting of 4-star DL Ben’Jarvius Shumaker flipping to Colorado, the Rebels landed a much bigger headline. Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett reported that elite 2027 DL Mitchell Turner committed to Ole Miss, choosing them over Alabama, Texas, and LSU.

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Mitchell Turner is ranked the No. 40 overall prospect in the Rivals300. Last season, he piled up 103 tackles, 41 tackles for loss, 15.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery while helping Louisville reach the MHSAA 4A semifinals and finish 10-3. He is also one of Mississippi’s better baseball prospects, hitting .585 with eight home runs and 47 RBIs this past spring. And despite all the attention from SEC powerhouses, one Oxford visit changed everything.

“On the official visit is the point when they moved ahead of Alabama for sure,” he told Rivals. “Being on that visit, spending more time with the coaches and just being there changed things. It was a big visit for me, and that really put Ole Miss as the top.”

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For Ole Miss, Mitchell Turner is the latest proof that keeping elite in-state talent home is becoming a trend. Lane Kiffin may be gone but Pete Golding is continuing the trend because for the fourth time in the last five recruiting cycles, Mississippi’s No. 1 prospect has chosen the Rebels. And the 6’3, 280-pound Louisville standout may be the most important one yet. And if there was one coach who kept showing up throughout his decision-making process, it was DL coach Randall Joyner.

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“The way Coach Joyner breaks down things and coaches, the way he motivates people and gets them going make him one of the best,” he said. “Coach Joyner’s track record of developing defensive linemen made Ole Miss always stand out. The way he develops players was a very big thing for me. The way he gets guys from my area — my state — to the NFL… how can you turn it down?”

Mitchell Turner isn’t wrong. After five seasons coaching Ole Miss’ DL, Randall Joyner really exceeded expectations in 2024. The Rebels led the country with 52 sacks and 120 tackles for loss, both program records, behind stars like Jared Ivey, Walter Nolen, JJ Pegues, Suntarine Perkins, and Princely Umanmielen. While Joyner helped close the deal, he also pointed to Pete Golding’s presence as a major reason he committed.

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Pete Golding’s vision continues to shape the Rebels’ future

It was when Pete Golding took over that Ole Miss intensified its pursuit of Mitchell Turner. That’s why the relationship steadily grew and the future Rebel liked what he saw from the coach leading the program.

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“Coach Golding being the head coach was a very big thing also,” he said. “The system won’t change. No matter what, he’s going to be calling the plays. He’s the head guy, and he’s a very down-to-earth guy. He just wants ballplayers who come in and get better every day.”

Mitchell Turner now becomes Mississippi’s fourth top-ranked prospect to commit to Ole Miss over the last five cycles joining Suntarine Perkins (2023), Will Echoles (2024), and Caleb Cunningham (2025). He also becomes the highest-ranked player in the Rebels’ 2027 class, surpassing 4-star QB Keegan Croucher. His reason for his final decision is simple.

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“The development, staying home and the people,” he said. “The people make the program wherever you go.”

With Mitchell Turner’s commitment, Ole Miss moves forward with the No. 23-ranked 2027 recruiting class. Pete Golding also secured its first 2028 commitment when unranked McComb WR Latedrick Mallard, another in-state prospect, committed to the program. And if you’re trying to build long-term recruiting dominance inside your own borders, that’s the kind of victory that matters most.