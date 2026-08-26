Nation’s No.3 OT Announces Commitment Decision

Big-time college football recruiting comes down to moments that change a program’s path. For Austin Attalah, the nation’s No. 3 offensive tackle and top overall prospect out of California, that moment arrived on August 25. The 6-foot-7 powerhouse from Orange Lutheran High School made it official live on The Pat McAfee Show, locking in his commitment to the Texas Tech Red Raiders over powerhouse programs like Texas and USC.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Though he grew up holding a soft spot for the Texas Longhorns, his unofficial visit to Lubbock back in June changed everything. It only took two days on campus for Attalah to see his future in red and black. The warm welcome from the staff, combined with Texas Tech’s rising momentum under head coach Joey McGuire, turned a summer trip into the deciding factor for his college career.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The 6’7 305 OT from San Bernardino, CA chose the Red Raiders over USC and Texas,” Hayes Fawcett, the national recruiting and transfer portal reporter for Rivals, shared on Instagram.

“When I visited Tech back in June, I knew that’s where I wanted to be,” Attalah told Gregg Biggins of On3. “I spent two days on campus and really liked it a lot. I loved the coaching staff, and the commitment to the football program is very strong.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Red Raiders landed the No.14 prospect in the 2028 class, thanks to their offensive line coach, Clay McGuire. This recruiting trail is a surprising feat for McGuire and the Red Raiders, considering Attalah was in love with the Longhorns. He shared that if the Longhorns had made an offer before March, he would’ve committed instantly.

Instead, it came down to how much support he would receive in his journey. There were two defining factors for the Orange Lutheran Lancers high schooler. The closeness to his family in Texas.

ADVERTISEMENT

He shared that he “always loved” the state of Texas and has family there. He has a family close to Lubbock who welcomed him and his mother. As long as he has them, Attalah already has a “strong support system in place.”

The second factor is the dynamic he shares with McGuire, his to-be guru

ADVERTISEMENT

“I have a great relationship with Coach McGuire,” the 247 Sports’ four-star recruit said. “He’s a great coach, and I’m very comfortable with him. I know he can develop me and help get me to the highest level.”

The recruiting process can get exhausting for prospects, and Attalah was experiencing it. He shared he was starting to get “tired” of it all. Yet, he was neither blindsided nor did he forget his priorities. He knew exactly what he wanted from a program and sped up his decision to choose the Red Raiders over the Longhorns.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Everyone was welcoming, and I loved the campus and the football facilities too. The strength program is elite, and that’s a big thing I was looking for too. I’m very into strength training,” he revealed. “It’s a huge part of my routine, and Tech checks off that box as well. It was just the best all-around fit, and I’m very happy with my decision.”

While Attalah is happy with his move, the program has landed a prospect already proven on the field.

ADVERTISEMENT

What makes Austin Attalah such a catch?

For the Red Raiders, this successful recruitment is one of their best for the 2028 class. On the 247Sports Composite ratings, he was a five-star prospect and had received over 30 offers. His physical prowess comes from dabbling in multiple sports, including basketball.

While describing him in his scouting report, 247Sports scouting analyst Gabe Brooks noted that his physicality sets him apart. He said that Attalah’s “field demeanor shows on tape.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Attalah is a “High-ceiling prospect who can stay outside for the duration. Projects as a high-major tackle who could become a pro prospect,” per Brooks.

Most importantly, he is fierce, competitive, and already battle-hardened. The Orange Lutheran Lancers participate in the Trinity League. It is one of the toughest leagues statewide and nationwide. This set his college goals in motion and gave him clarity that shaped his journey.

“I wanted to compete against the best competition to prepare myself for college,” Attalah said. “I have high goals set for myself, and I’m excited for this opportunity.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He grew up and trained loving a program, but chose another in the end. What remains the same is his home ground. For Attalah, the end goal was always Texas.