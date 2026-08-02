Nation’s No. 3 RB Commits to SEC Powerhouse Over In-State Rivals

Texas A&M threw everything at Landen Williams-Callis late in the game, hoping to pull the 5-star running back to College Station. Instead, the nation’s No. 3 back chose to stay home in Austin with their biggest in-state rivals, the Longhorns. It is a massive SEC recruiting victory for Steve Sarkisian and his program, leaving their primary Mike Elko empty-handed in the 2027 class.

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The Richmond star made it official on August 1, committing to Steve Sarkisian’s program over several top contenders. For Williams-Callis, keeping his talents inside the state came down to continuous trust and player development. He saw a path to the Saturdays he dreamed about as a kid.

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“Just the relationship with the coaches at Texas,” said Williams-Callis, as reported by Longhorns Wire. “They develop their guys good. They have a lot of people get drafted into the NFL.”

Running backs coach Jabbar Juluke led the charge to seal the deal. He is getting a proven playmaker who put up a staggering 3,502 rushing yards during his junior year at Thomas E. Randle High School. That dominant season puts the young tailback on the doorstep of Texas high school history.

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Sitting at 7,551 career rushing yards, Williams-Callis has already built an incredible high school resume. To break the state’s all-time rushing record held by Kaegan Ash, he needs 3,828 yards as a senior. It is a towering challenge, but his vision and explosive speed make it well within reach.

For Mike Elko and Texas A&M, losing out on a local star stings. Recruiting analysts favored the Longhorns late in the cycle, with Rivals favoring them to secure the nation’s No. 3 RB with 93.5%. And Steve Sarkisian’s staff delivered. Keeping premier talent in Austin reinforces Texas as a dominant force on the recruiting trail across the region.

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Williams-Callis’ commitment to Texas makes him the third top-tier pledge among 22 commits, sitting alongside standout recruits Easton Royal and Ismael Camara. He forms a formidable backfield tandem with four-star commit Noah Roberts. Meanwhile, Texas A&M remains back at square one, still searching for its first 2027 running back commitment.

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However, Texas’ recruiting momentum to secure in-state talent is gathering speed. Just months before securing Williams-Callis, the Longhorns landed a 5-star WR, Jermaine Bishop Jr. The No. 1 overall athlete will share the field next year with Williams-Callis, but the challenge now for Sarkisian is holding onto these commitments all the way through National Signing Day as rival programs continue to push.

Texas is bringing in another key piece

After losing key rushers to the transfer portal following the 2025 season, Texas reshaped its immediate backfield with portal additions Hollywood Smothers and Raleek Brown. Now, with ESPN’s 4th-ranked RB Noah Roberts and Williams-Callis locked in for 2027, Sarkisian is building a sustainable, long-term foundation that relies heavily on elite high school recruiting.

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Football runs deep in Williams-Callis’ bloodline. He is the cousin of former Oregon State stars Jacquizz and James Rodgers, both All-Americans in 2009. His uncle, Michael Lewis, was an All-American defensive back at Colorado before playing nine NFL seasons. Athletic excellence is simply the family standard.

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As Williams-Callis prepares for his final high school season, all eyes will be on his record pursuit. But in Austin, the real victory is already secured: landing a star player right out from under their biggest rival’s nose.