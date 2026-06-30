Nation’s No. 3 Uncommitted Recruit Trending Toward SEC Powerhouse Program

Texas fans, get ready, because five-star offensive tackle Ismael Camara is heavily trending toward the Longhorns, and his final decision is dropping sometime this July 2026. Even though it’s not official as of now yet, the word is, all three Rivals recruiting experts predicted Steve Sarkisian to win the recruitment of the nation’s No. 3 uncommitted pledge sooner rather than later over the likes of Oregon, SMU, and LSU.

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According to the Rivals Prediction Machine, Texas holds a 75.9% chance to land him. On Monday morning, Steve Wiltfong (who hits on a crazy 92% of his lifetime picks) and Sam Spiegelman (who holds about 85% accuracy rate) both have logged their predictions for Texas at a solid 60% confidence level. Then, a local insider goes by the name of Eric Nahlin (Inside Texas) went even higher, putting his very reputation on the line with 80% confidence score.

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Apparently, the Ducks have dropped way back to just 18.8%. Since Camara is ranked as the No. 29 player in the entire country and the No. 4 recruit in the whole state of Texas. Truth be told, landing him would be an home run for the Longhorns.

The main reason this whole recruitment is moving at warp speed is because Camara is not your average high school student. He is on a pretty fast academic track to graduate high school early in just 2.5 years, which completely scrambled his timeline and forced colleges to rush their final pitches. Head coach Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks actually looked like they had the edge earlier this spring after he visited Eugene, even earning a prediction back on May 2.

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However, Texas outworked when Camara came to Austin for a huge official visit on June 12, followed by an unofficial return trip last weekend that utterly wiped out any motion that Ducks had left.

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Camara is easily one of the most fascinating and athletic humans in high school football history, which explains why he has racked up 37 total scholarship offers.

He stands about 6’7 and weighs around 340-ish pounds. They are calling him ‘French Freak’ already. And apparently, he’s a man of culture. The Gilmer High product was born in France, has family roots all over Africa, speaks four different languages fluently, and is already learning two more.

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He can play the Tackle as well as interior guard. Industry analysts are already comparing his high ceiling to Kelvin Banks Jr. And since his blocking metrics are so advanced and second to none in this year’s recruiting class, some folks have him compete for a day-one starting role the exact minute he arrives on campus.

Bagging Camara would give Texas its 14th blue-star commitment in the 2027 recruiting class. Based on his recruiting trail over the past month, Steve Sarkisian is once again on a generational run with this year’s class.

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Another top 3 incoming for Steve Sarkisian

Texas Longhorns are sitting pretty with the No. 6 ( or 7) ranked recruiting class in the nation for 2027 according to On3.

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Head coach Steve Sarkisian has been absolutely tearing up the recruiting trail, already locking down 21 commits. Of those 20, he’s secured 10 commitments in the 2027 class over the last 30 days alone.

Camara would become the third five-star pledge of the cycle for Texas, joining elite cornerback John Meredith and star wide receiver Easton Royal. Texas also has 12 four stars.

Within their own conference, Texas currently ranks as the No. 3 overall class in the SEC, trailing just behind Texas A&M and Oklahoma. If they officially land Ismael Camara like everyone expects this July, that should put them in the top three, where they actually belong.