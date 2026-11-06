Nation’s No. 3 WR Commits to Miami Over In-State Rivals Florida

Florida had a chance to keep one of Jacksonville’s biggest football talents close to home. But Brysen Wright is heading south as Mario Cristobal just landed another major recruiting win. It is a significant addition for the No. 1 program that is already having a terrific run on the recruiting trail.

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Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett reported that Brysen Wright announced his commitment to Miami on Thursday, choosing the Hurricanes over Florida and Texas. The five-star WR also brings an interesting twist to the story. He is moving up from the 2028 recruiting class to 2027, meaning he’ll enroll at Miami in January.

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That’s a pretty big deal. Mario Cristobal is getting the 6’4, 210-pound Jacksonville prospect, a physically imposing receiver who will arrive early and have an opportunity to begin working with the program well ahead of schedule. Brysen Wright also made it clear that Miami’s relationship with him goes way back.

“Miami was the first school to believe in me, and that’s stayed with me through this whole process,” he said in a statement. “I want to compete at the highest level. The relationship I’ve built with coach Cristobal and the guys at Miami made this feel like the right place to take that next step.”

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That history became the separator. Florida was in the mix, but Miami had built something with Brysen Wright before this recruitment reached its final stage. He now becomes the sixth five-star prospect in the Hurricanes’ 2027 recruiting class, adding another piece to what is shaping up as one of the strongest groups in the country.

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Miami already has 21 commitments and sits No. 2 nationally in the 247Sports team rankings, trailing only Texas A&M. Brysen Wright’s arrival gives the class another major offensive weapon and continues Mario Cristobal’s push to bring elite talent to Coral Gables. The elite WR attends Mandarin High School in Jacksonville, making him the fifth in-state commitment among the Hurricanes’ 14 ESPN SC Next 300 recruits.

Miami has managed to make significant recruiting inroads in Florida, and this one stings a little more for the Gators, who are building a respectable 2027 class under head coach Jon Sumrall. They already have five-star WR Easton Royal, who flipped from Texas last month, along with five-star OT Maxwell Hiller.

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Florida also has four-star WRs Elias Pearl and Tramond Collins, plus three-star prospect Anthony Jennings. There is talent in that group. But Brysen Wright would have given Jon Sumrall a centerpiece of the class rather than just another addition to the position room.

According to Rivals, Brysen Wright is now the No. 3 WR in the 2027 class. He sits behind Royal and five-star Monshun Sales, who is committed to Indiana. Before reclassifying, he was considered the No. 1 receiver in the 2028 cycle. While the rankings are impressive, his high school numbers make the excitement more understandable.

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Brysen Wright’s production explains the recruiting battle

Brysen Wright has been a major part of Mandarin’s offense for three seasons. Through his first two varsity campaigns, he recorded 75 receptions for 1,608 yards and 18 touchdowns. His junior season has been even more productive. Through 10 games, he has caught 46 passes for 984 yards and 11 touchdowns, according to MaxPreps.

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Brysen Wright isn’t limited to offense, either. He has also contributed at safety and handled kick and punt return duties. His athletic ability extends beyond traditional football, having earned the 2025 NFL FLAG Player of the Year award.

Miami also has another attraction waiting for him in Malachi Toney. He has been a nightmare for opposing defenses, with 73 catches for 1,027 yards and 13 touchdowns. But the Hurricanes will have to manage without him for now. The star receiver suffered a high ankle sprain and is set for surgery, hoping to return for the playoff run.

His absence comes at a bad time. The unbeaten Hurricanes (8-0) head to Notre Dame on Saturday for a big test against the No. 11 Fighting Irish. Brysen Wright won’t be around to help just yet. But once he’s ready, Miami could have quite a receiver pairing on its hands.