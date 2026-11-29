For Marcus Fakatou, the final stretch before the early signing period has brought more attention to his recruitment than expected. The five-star defensive lineman had already attracted interest from several major programs, and his earlier recruitment history has kept another prominent school in the conversation.

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Ohio State’s plans for its 2027 recruiting class came under uncertainty after a report suggested that Marcus Fakatou had informed the Buckeyes he would not sign with them during the upcoming early signing period.

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However, the five-star defensive lineman pushed back against that claim through a post on X, denying that he had communicated any such decision to the program.

“I did NOT inform Ohio State that I will not be signing with them next week. I don’t know where they heard that from🤦🏽‍♂️,” Fakatou posted on X.

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Fakatou committed to Ohio State on June 29, 2026, after narrowing his recruitment to the Buckeyes, Georgia, and Texas. The Sierra Canyon High School defensive lineman became an important addition to the Buckeyes’ 2027 class after defensive line coach Larry Johnson played a major role in his recruitment.

The 6-foot-7, 275-pound prospect is ranked No. 2 among defensive linemen in the Rivals Industry Ranking for the 2027 class. He is also listed as the No. 25 overall prospect in that ranking. His physical size and versatility make him a valuable addition, as he has the ability to play both on the edge and inside the defensive line.

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Fakatou previously explained his attraction to Ohio State in an interview with Rivals reporter Greg Biggins, highlighting the program’s player development under Johnson.

“There were a lot of reasons why I liked Ohio State,” Fakatou said. “I’ve said from day one that development was going to be the biggest factor for me and there’s not a better DL coach in the country than Larry Johnson.”

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Notre Dame’s renewed pursuit has added another dimension to Fakatou’s recruitment. The Fighting Irish were among the programs he seriously considered earlier in the process, making their late interest particularly notable.

According to On3’s Mike Singer, Notre Dame is making a late push for the five-star defensive lineman ahead of National Signing Day. Recruiting analyst Steve Wiltfong also reported that the Fighting Irish are looking to challenge Ohio State’s position and potentially flip the California prospect.

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Fakatou had previously included Notre Dame among his top schools before eventually choosing Ohio State.

He canceled his official visits to Notre Dame and Oregon in June while focusing on his final three options. The Fighting Irish’s renewed interest has therefore brought an earlier recruiting connection back into the picture.

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The timing of the situation is significant for Ohio State, with the 2027 early signing period scheduled for December 2-4. The Buckeyes are hoping to retain their highly rated defensive line commitments as other programs continue pursuing prospects before they make their college decisions official.

Fakatou’s latest statement has addressed one specific report, but it has not completely settled the questions surrounding his recruitment. His commitment to Ohio State remains listed on his Rivals profile, while Notre Dame continues to pursue him.

With National Signing Day approaching, the Buckeyes now await clarity on Fakatou’s plans. Whether he follows through on his Ohio State commitment or considers a late change, his signing decision will be an important development for both programs.