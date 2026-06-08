Nation’s No.2 EDGE Announces Commitment Amid Georgia, LSU & Alabama’s Battle

After suffering a hit in their 2027 class with the loss of a blue-chip prospect last week, the LSU Tigers are back in recruiting action. And this time, they have a better reward for their loss. With options like Alabama, Georgia, and LSU, five-star edge rusher KJ Green has chosen his college home.

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Green has committed to the LSU Tigers. The recruit posted on his Instagram account with a picture of himself wearing LSU’s purple and gold team kit. He added the caption, “All Aboard the Lane Train, Geaux Tigers.”

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The No. 2 EDGE rusher in the 2027 class made the decision just after his visit to Baton Rouge this past weekend. The prospect from Stone Mountain, Georgia, played high school football for Stephenson High School, a familiar school to the LSU faithful, as it was also the school of linebackers Kelvin Sheppard (2007-10) and Perry Riley (2006-09).

As a junior last season, he recorded 129 total tackles, 40.0 tackles for loss, one fumble recovery, and 18 sacks. His exploits earned him Georgia Class 5A Defensive Player of the Year and a top 247Sports ranking.

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Before his official visit, Green had planned to commit in August. However, the Tigers proved irresistible, having been hyped by Rivals as the frontrunners of his recruitment. A major credit goes to defensive line coach Sterling Lucas, who is known for his recruiting acumen.

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Lucas has been recruiting Green since his days at South Carolina, and he has been able to wield his influence over the recruit even at LSU. Green was scheduled to visit Texas on June 5-7, and Lucas was one of the reasons why the change happened in LSU’s favor.

“That’s my dog,” Green said of Lucas to TigerBait. “Coach Lucas has been my dog since eighth grade,” Green had told 247Sports when he flipped his visit in the first weekend of June from Texas to LSU. “He’s been recruiting me so hard for the longest time.”

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The addition of the 6-foot-4, 210-pound talent has restored the LSU Tigers’ 2027 class to five commits, who are all blue-chip talents. Four-star quarterback Peyton Houston, five-star tight end Ahmad Hudson, four-star athlete Braylon Calais, and four-star wide receiver Ah’Mari Stevens are the other commits in the class.

This comes after LSU just lost blue-chip defensive end Jaiden Bryant, who flipped his commitment from LSU to the Miami Hurricanes last Wednesday. But in swift action, they have replaced him with a better-ranked Green.

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Green’s visits to other programs

Before his visit to Baton Rouge, Green had been to Georgia and Oregon last month. Similarly, Alabama and South Carolina have also been in the mix. But with Sterling Lucas’ help, the Tigers secured his commitment.

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His visit to Oregon must have sent some shivers down the spines of the Tigers, as his words seemed like he was fully bought in. “They broke the bar, and they broke the expectation. I got to see everything I needed to see,” he said.

It was similar when he spoke about Alabama, claiming he placed them last on his visiting schedule to keep their impression very fresh in his mind. Green is scheduled to visit Alabama and South Carolina in the coming weeks. But after making his decision, he has expressed his uncertainty regarding both trips.