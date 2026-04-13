Nation’s No.2 QB Announces Commitment to Kentucky Over Oregon

Kentucky has had hard times landing big-time QBs. These recruits visit, talk about relationships, and then commit somewhere else. It’s been like that for over a decade. But the Wildcats are different in 2026 with a new head coach in Will Stein and a new OC in Joe Sloan. Still, it wouldn’t matter if they can’t close deals but on Sunday, the script flipped.

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In a breaking announcement by Hayes Fawcett, Jake Nawrot, the nation’s No. 2 QB in the 2027 class, committed to Kentucky. The 6’4, 205 pounder out of Arlington Heights made it official, picking the Wildcats over a list that included Oregon, Iowa, Kansas State, Florida State, and more. As the QB himself admitted, the decision came down to the wire.

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“I was between a couple of teams this morning. It was crazy,” he said. “God just put it on my heart and I felt good to go. I am excited and ready to get there.”

The news of his commitment came as a shocker for Oregon fans because just some weeks ago, Dan Lanning made a late push that raised expectations. Jake Nawrot had been to Eugene multiple times this spring, including a midweek visit that made plenty of insiders raise eyebrows. The Ducks came hard and he wasn’t shy about how much he liked it either.

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“I loved Coach Lanning and every other coach that I was with,” Jake Nawrot told Steve Wiltfong. “Coach Koa (Kaiai), coach (Jay) Johnson, coach (Drew) Mehringer were also amazing. But I really loved watching Dante Moore and how he goes through his day and operates to play at such a high level.”

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And yet, Kentucky under Will Stein, the former Oregon OC, still won. But it was in his conversation with the Cats’ OC that sealed the decision.

“I had it in my heart to make it to this place,” he said. “Over the phone with Coach Sloan, I randomly had it in my gut to say I’m coming. Just like that, it was official. Now, it’s going everywhere.”

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And when Jake Nawrot made it public, Big Blue Nation responded exactly how you’d expect.

“So many Kentucky people have reached out to me,” he revealed. “People have gone crazy. My phone has never blown up like this. It is good to know the place you are going that the people are excited for you. I am excited to visit and meet all the people.”

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Excited might be underselling it. This fanbase knows what this could mean because Jake Nawrot is trending like a future No. 1. A year ago, he wasn’t even in the national conversation. Now, he’s the nation’s No. 2 QB, fresh off a junior season with 3,078 yards, and 41 touchdowns to just two interceptions. Now he’s headed to the Elite 11 Finals. But he knows he needs to earn that trust.

“I never expected all this attention and it is more attention than I need,” he added. “I have proven nothing yet at the college level but I know this is all such a blessing and do not take any of it for granted.”

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Perhaps, the most interesting part of his story is how his football journey started out.

From JV afterthought to SEC QB

Two years ago, Jake Nawrot was a JV football player. On the basketball side, he wasn’t starting varsity. In his own words, confidence wasn’t exactly overflowing.

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“I didn’t have a lot of confidence in myself,” he admitted.

That’s not something you usually hear from a future 5-star QB. But it’s also what makes his rise different because once his high school coach believed in him, everything changed.

“I went to work every single day trying to get better,” he said. “The results started to come but I really didn’t realize I was that good but my coach gave me assurances that I could play quarterback in the SEC and now I have that chance.”

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Now he’s committed to doing exactly that. And Kentucky, being the first SEC program to offer Jake Nawrot, back when he was still building himself into this version of a QB, won the edge.

“The atmosphere was different,” he said. “I think they really can go compete with anyone. When you feel good about a place and think you can go help change the culture and make it a football school, why not do it?”

Jake Nawrot even name-dropped his blueprint in Will Levis, who transferred from Penn State and led the Wildcats to a 10-win season in 2021. He was later the first player to be picked in the second round in the 2023 NFL Draft. That level of self-expectation only adds fuel to the hype already surrounding him.