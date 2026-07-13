Nation’s No. 2 RB Makes Last-Minute Change Before Commitment Decision

With just days to go before the nation’s No. 2 RB, David Gabriel Georges (DDG), announces where he will spend his next three to four years, the race has narrowed to Ohio State and Tennessee. Ahead of that decision, DDG made a small personal change.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Little change before commitment day,” Georges posted on X on July 13, sharing a photo of his new trimmed hairstyle. In a recruitment where every post, visit, and offer gets dissected, even a small style change can feel like a signal. He has trimmed his list and set a July 22 decision date, so every new move in this process carries weight.

ADVERTISEMENT

This haircut symbolizes a reset before stepping into college responsibilities, signaling preparation for a bigger stage. Or you can say it reflects his preparation before stepping into college responsibilities. But regardless of this change in literal meaning, it definitely creates buzz among those who connect it to his headline-making recruitment race.

For them, it could be a signal of his changing mind before committing on July 22nd, or that he has made up his mind, which his family also said. DDG has kept his choice private, saying, “I didn’t say anything.” It shows he chooses the one whom he seems a right fit for, despite outside noise.

ADVERTISEMENT

That’s where things become a little complicated because the 5-star 2027 RB showed interest in both the Buckeyes and the Vols. DDG has taken official visits to both schools and left impressed. While Tennessee’s personal effort, bringing in an ex-RB legend, Alvin Kamara, stood out to the 2027 prospect, OSU’s treatment was another level.

“They really want me to be a Buckeye. They not only want to develop me as a football player but also as a man,” said Georges after his OSU OV.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even analysts favor OSU to get this nation’s No. 2 RB. In July, ON3 made a poll regarding DDG’s final choice, and six of nine reporters voted for the Buckeyes. Those big names include Steve Wiltfong, Greg Smith, Sam Spiegelman, and so on. But NIL has a big role in DDG’s recruitment, and if OSU is unable to match that $1 or $2 million and the Vols offer it, then the narrative can easily flip. In fact, his family’s choice also indicates this.

The 5-star RB’s family’s take on this recruiting race

DDG’s family has trust in OSU RB development, and the 5-star 2027 prospect has a good relationship with the Buckeyes’ RB coach, Carlos Locklyn. Yet, the family thinks choosing Tennessee would be the right choice for the Baylor School standout.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Tennessee, it’s different,” said his uncle Jean Agenor to Rivals last week. “That’s where we have the best relationships overall. We might have the best position coach relationship with Coach Lock, been around him a long time, but I think overall, when it comes to a staff, the best relationships are with Tennessee.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In choosing the right fit, playing time and impact matter, and NIL plays a role. Tennessee is ready to offer both to the 5-star RB. Ohio State isn’t out of the race, but the Buckeyes already have key pieces at running back, so adding another elite option affects the room.

Ryan Day is pushing hard; elite talent matters for a title run. Adding DDG, who as a junior racked up 1,756 yards and 27 TDs, would boost Ohio State’s future offense. With official visits done and a date set, the last moves are small and personal. That’s where this one lands, right before the final answer.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, in this case, to know the winner, we have to wait just a few more days.