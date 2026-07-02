Nation’s No.2 RB Set to Become Highest-Paid Recruit in History as Ohio State Battles Two SEC Schools

Running backs aren’t usually the stars of the NIL market but David Gabriel Georges is changing that conversation. The nation’s No. 2 RB isn’t just choosing between powerhouse programs like Ohio State and Tennessee. He’s also on track to land a recruiting deal that few thought a high school RB could ever command.

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According to On3’s Pete Nakos, David Gabriel Georges is expected to become the first high school RB to secure an NIL package worth at least $1 million.

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“Five-star David Gabriel Georges is down to Ohio State and Tennessee,” he reported. “He’s expected to be the first $1 million running back recruit. He’s set to announce his commitment at the end of July.”

That’s why Ohio State and Tennessee are throwing everything they’ve got into this battle. For months, the Buckeyes and Volunteers have traded punches over the Canadian-born star, who now stars at Baylor School in Chattanooga. Coaches have visited, relationships have deepened, and recruiting approaches have become more and more creative. Meanwhile Ole Miss is also hoping to pull off a late surprise before the nation’s No. 2 RB announces his decision on July 22. But now, these three programs are getting a clearer picture of what David Gabriel Georges wants.

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The final number could reportedly land somewhere between $1 million and $2 million. Just as importantly, David Gabriel Georges’ family isn’t looking for a one-year payday.

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“He’s expected to be in the $1 million range, shy of $2 million,” a source familiar with the recruitment told Pete Nakos. “It will be a multi-year deal, that’s something the family has talked about. The family is very clear that it wants a multi-year deal, so they have a roadmap for his entire career.”

That demand says plenty about how sophisticated elite recruitments have become. Families are negotiating long-term plans before a player even steps onto a college campus. Still, there’s a reason schools are willing to spend. David Gabriel Georges isn’t simply another blue-chip prospect. The 5’11, 200-pound RB rushed for 1,726 yards and 27 touchdowns in only 11 games as a junior. ESPN recently elevated him to 5-star status after evaluators became convinced by both his tape and limited live exposure.

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“His vision stands out, and Gabriel Georges knows how to decisively hit the hole when he spots daylight,” ESPN evaluators Craig Haubert and Tom Luginbill wrote. “Gabriel Georges’ speed is what etched his five-star status. He has breakaway home run speed, consistently reaching over 21 mph in games.”

For a player with that combination of size, burst and production, it’s easy to understand why recruiting budgets are demanding.

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Ohio State’s strategy goes beyond David Gabriel Georges

Money isn’t the only weapon being used. Ohio State has made it clear that recruiting David Gabriel Georges also means recruiting the people closest to him. The Buckeyes recently offered his Baylor School teammate and lifelong friend Jordan Darren Djila, an unrated DB. Ryan Day’s staff even had him meet with Matt Patricia, Matt Guerrieri, and Tim Walton during his Columbus visit.

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“For me, it’s the fact that I can play for a team that’s got the best of the best,” Djila said. “Having that meeting with Coach Guerrieri and talking about scheme and what he could bring to my football journey is something I’m seeking. The atmosphere and family feeling that they gave up there is incredible, too.”

DGG certainly noticed. Normally quiet on social media, the 5-star couldn’t resist celebrating when his best friend received the Ohio State offer.

“LETS GO!! Been waiting for this one my brother,” he posted.

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Tennessee, meanwhile, isn’t backing down. The Vols are widely believed to be matching Ohio State financially while also selling David Gabriel Georges on immediate playing time and even the possibility of wearing the coveted No. 0 jersey. They even rolled out a red carpet treatment during his official visit despite predictions still leaning slightly toward Ohio State.

Ole Miss remains alive after hosting DGG on an official visit. They even followed Ohio State’s recruiting strategy by offering Jordan Darren Djila. Still, this feels like a heavyweight fight between Columbus and Knoxville. That suspense will end on July 22. Regardless of which hat David Gabriel Georges puts on, his decision is poised to redefine what an elite high school RB is worth.