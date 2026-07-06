Nation’s No. 2 WR Drops Cryptic Message as Alabama & Indiana Await Commitment Decision

Five-star wide receiver Monshun Sales has chosen his top five destinations. At the center of it are two programs: the 2025 national champion Indiana Hoosiers and Alabama, which fought its way to a historic CFP run last year. Both are in heavy pursuit of Sales, and his latest post suggests a decision is near.

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On July 5, Sales posted two clock emojis and an hourglass. His cryptic message simply indicates that he will announce his recruitment winner very soon. A day before the post, Rivals’ Greg Smith said a mid-July decision is likely, lining up with the countdown Sales shared.

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The 5-star WR talent considered IU, OSU, Texas, LSU, and the Tide. So, the race is crowded. But Kalen DeBoer’s Alabama has a solid edge in this recruiting race. Being an Alabama native, Sales grew up as a Bama fan. The 2027 WR’s childhood dream to play for the Tide started to become reality when DeBoer and Co. extended an offer last May. And almost one year later, Alabama got the final chance to convince Sales, hosting him for OV.

The 6’5″ and 205 lb WR was impressed by the Crimson Tide’s treatment, and the hometown advantage also strengthened Alabama’s chance to secure the 5-star talent. But it won’t be a walk in the park because Sales took official visits to each of his finalists. More importantly, we can’t overlook the fact that his high school is in Indiana. The Lawrence North standout is coming off a breakout junior season. And he has shown interest in Curt Cignetti’s program.

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In Sales’s X post, the two clocks and the hourglass say more than “soon.” For a kid splitting time between Alabama roots and Indiana classrooms, it reads like a countdown between home and his future. Every tick pulls him toward Tuscaloosa memories, every grain of sand toward Bloomington’s new championship standard. When the timer stops, one program will claim the nation’s No. 2 receiver.

Sales visited Bloomington several times, but his April visit on campus made a lasting impact. “My OV to Indiana was great,” said Sales to Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong after his visit, as reported by Athlon Sports. “My favorite part of the OV was the whole thing being with the people. The meetings with the coaches, the photo shoot, everything: it felt great to get back up there and spend great quality time with the coaches and let them show me why I should be a Hoosier.”

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Even the Hoosiers have an 81.7% chance to get the 5-star WR, per Rivals RPM. However, DeBoer isn’t ready to give up on this standout WR. Yet, you can’t deny IU has more to offer in the era of NIL. The fact became clear when DeBoer revealed the reality of the modern recruitment landscape, asking for more NIL support for the Tide. Even the Crimson Tide targeted JUCO-level players.

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Is Alabama out of the race?

Alabama has enough ground to get this WR. He has played in Alabama since childhood, when he was in little league. Interestingly, when he took his OV to the Tide, Kalen DeBoer and his staff made an effort to take Sales back to those old days. After his visit, the WR shared a screenshot of Alabama’s presentation, “Go Where Your Roots Are.”

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Despite this rooted connection, Alabama has a chance to lose the WR, per Greg Smith’s prediction. In the modern rankings era, Indiana has not secured a five-star pledge out of high school. That makes Monshun Sales a landmark target for the program, one that could change the way the Hoosiers are seen on the recruiting trail.

However, whoever can land the 5-star WR, he will bring in talent for them. Last season, he racked up 37 receptions for 794 yards at Lawrence North, with preparations going on for the upcoming campaign.