Natty-Winning Ex-CU Buff Slams Deion Sanders With Blunt “Coward” Remark as Colorado Alumni’s Trust Begins to Erode

Colorado took No. 11 Utah to the last play on Saturday night but still walked away with a 27-24 loss, adding to the frustration surrounding Deion Sanders’ program. For some former Buffs, the issue is no longer just about the losses but what they see happening under Sanders. Christian Fauria, a freshman on Colorado’s 1990 national championship team, has been among the most vocal alumni criticizing the coach, and his latest “coward” remark made his stance on Sanders clear.

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Fauria played tight end at Colorado from 1990 to 1994 and won two Super Bowls with the Patriots. Before this season, he went on “The Zach Gelb Show” and said he is not a fan of how Sanders coaches and doesn’t think he is bright or able to control a game. He further questioned other Colorado alumni who have stayed quiet about Sanders. In a clip posted on X by JaKi this week, he took aim at Sanders and those who continue to support him.

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“The dude is NOT a savant,” Fauria said, according to an X post by JaKi. “Only a COWARD would leave now when it’s hard…recruit better, learn the FIGHT SONG…Take #2 [Shedeur Sanders] & #12 [Travis Hunter] name out of ring of honor cause they never won s—.”

Fauria’s criticism is less about wanting Sanders gone and more about wanting him to be a better coach. He wants Sanders to communicate more clearly, recruit better, spend more time in Boulder, and learn Colorado’s fight song. While Fauria believes the program might be better off going in a different direction, he stopped short of calling for Sanders’ firing, instead urging him to stay and fight through the challenges.

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“Maybe it’s better for Deion to go to a different program and have a different impact,” Fauria said, according to an X post by BuffsHerd. “Not letting him out of it. Only a coward would leave now when it’s hard, when it’s tough, when the criticism is at its peak. Only a coward would put his tail between his legs and say, ‘Not really for me.’ I just want him to be a better coach.”

Colorado is 2-4 after winning its first two (Georgia Tech and Weber State) and losing four straight matchups. Northwestern won 41-7, and Sanders cut three players for conduct after that one. Baylor won 23-13, and Julian Lewis was benched at halftime. Texas Tech won 29-7 and picked off Isaac Wilson three times in his first start, one for a touchdown.

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Then Utah beat Colorado 27-24 after the Buffs trailed 13-0 at the half and scored 17 straight in the third quarter. The Hail Mary at the end failed. Colorado is 2-14 against Power Five opponents since the end of 2024, and Sanders is 16-21 in his first three seasons, including last year’s 3-9.

Wilson is Colorado’s fifth quarterback change in just 13 months. And Sanders has been heavily criticized for sticking with Wilson despite his turnovers, arguing that “this isn’t the nice guy football league.” Sanders has stood by his quarterback, saying “Isaac is Isaac, man.”

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After the loss to Utah, he also told his team he was proud of how they continued to fight, which Fauria has taken issue with, as he doesn’t see this as a silver lining for the Buffaloes. Sanders has pointed to the strength of Colorado’s schedule too: the Buffaloes’ four straight losses came against teams with a combined 21-3 record, while their six remaining Big 12 opponents have a combined 24-13 record.

Sanders says the effort is there, but Fauria believes the results and program directions don’t reflect their efforts. What happens at quarterback and in the next six games will decide which side is right.