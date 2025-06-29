Navy All-American Jordan Clay Makes Big Coach Prime Admission, Puts Oklahoma & Baylor on Notice

Deion Sanders might have just sparked his 2026 class with a major recruiting win, but he’s not stopping there. After snagging 4-star cornerback Preston Ashley, Coach Prime is now targeting another big-time player—Jordan Clay, a 6’4″, 200-pound wide receiver. With amazing hands and aerial skills, he could perfectly replace Travis Hunter. The best part? Colorado made his final three, and their strong NFL connections are putting pressure on Oklahoma and Baylor. If Prime plays his cards right, another top recruit could be headed to Boulder.

Jordan Clay, an 8th-ranked WR in the country and 15th overall prospect in Texas, holds 30 offers in his hands from teams like Texas, Miami, and Notre Dame, but it’s Deion Sanders and his team that left a lasting impact on him. After his visit, Clay was sure about them, as he said, “I will say that Colorado made a huge jump to the top of my recruitment.”

The best part is he even did a photoshoot wearing jersey No. 7, where every bit looked like the perfect fit. And when he spoke with 247 Sports, Clay didn’t hold back his praise for what Deion Sanders and his staff are building in Boulder.

A football legend in his own right, Deion Sanders inspires and doesn’t simply recruit. His legacy alone carries immense weight, enough to sway many young players. That’s exactly what’s happening with Jordan Clay. “It’s definitely—being able to see him play, like, I didn’t really get to see him play live, but watching highlights of him and just knowing the impact he’s had on people… like even what he did with Travis,” Clay said on 247 Sports.

A dual-sport athlete, excelling in both football and baseball, is intimidating enough. Add two Super Bowl victories and a World Series appearance, and his success speaks volumes. However, his rise with Travis Hunter—from Heisman winner to No. 2 overall draft pick—stands out even more.

“The impact he had on him—had him go to Jackson State and follow him all the way and trust the process—it’s like a lifetime dream to be able to have a dude like that, at such a high standard, call me and want me to come play at his university and be a player on that team,” Jordan Clay said. “It’s just—it’s great. And to be able to learn from somebody that, like I said, has done it at the highest level—it’s just a great experience for me.” Even Clay’s skills speak about the caliber he might bring to Boulder.

Clay has been turning heads since the moment he stepped foot on the field. His freshman year, 2022, earned him Texas District 28-6A Offensive Newcomer of the Year honors, racking up 25 catches for 604 yards and 8 touchdowns. He exploded onto the scene again in 2023, his sophomore season, with 42 catches for 819 yards and 11 touchdowns, averaging an impressive 19.5 yards per reception.

Clay continued to excel last year, accumulating 900 receiving yards and 5 touchdowns on 41 receptions—an astounding 22.0 yards per catch. So, getting a player like that will surely make Deion Sanders’ roster tough. And what works in their favor is that Jordan Clay sees Colorado as a complete package. The team benefits from veteran leadership, such as Coach Pat Shurmur’s, and the expertise of receivers coach Jason Phillips. With that kind of experience, they are already on the edge. But let’s just not count Oklahoma and Baylor out of the race yet.

Jordan Clay’s inclination towards Oklahoma and Baylor

Deion Sanders’ NFL-packed staff and impressive record might have made an impact on Jordan Clay, but Baylor and Oklahoma are still very much in the running. With 14 players already committed to Dave Aranda’s program, their 2026 class ranks 6th in the Big 12. Plus, they’ve got 4-star WR prospect London Smith and 3-star Davion Peters on the team, which means healthy competition for Clay. The best part? They’ve been rooting for him since Clay’s freshman year.

Even the relationship Dave Aranda and his staff made with him and his family makes them Jordan Clay’s top choice. “Since he offered me, it’s been nothing but a great line of communication. I know it sounds crazy, but he’s probably been texting for almost a year straight now. It’s crazy to see that a coach takes the time out of his day—knowing he has a family and he has other dudes at his university to coach—to stay in such contact with me and make sure everything’s good with me and my family,” Clay said.

But even Oklahoma’s WR coach, Emmett Jones, made an instant impact on Jordan Clay because of the way he holds up his team in tough times. “Just how Coach Emmett does things in the receiver room. I remember when I went to go see the UH game—they won—but Coach Emmett was just on the grades. Some dudes weren’t doing so good in the classroom, and he made sure that was the first thing he talked about. He didn’t critique anybody about the game—the first thing he said was, ‘We need to get these grades up.’ Because obviously if you don’t have your grades, you can’t play,” Clay explained.

Even Oklahoma has 14 players committed so far in its 2026 class, but the WR room is thin with just Daniel Odom pledged so far. Now, if Jordan Clay doesn’t want competition at all, there’s no better place than Colorado for him, but if not, Oklahoma and Baylor are a big threat for them.