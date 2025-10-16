NC State AD Hints at Dave Doeren’s Coaching Fate with Big ‘Dignity’ Statement over James Franklin Firing

The coaching carousel is spinning fast in CFB this season. Through the first 7 weeks, 9 HCs have already been shown the door. Among those names are Virginia Tech’s Brent Pry, UAB’s Trent Dilfer, Penn State’s James Franklin, and more. While a poor season start is usually the reason, all eyes are now on NC State’s Dave Doeren, who sits at 4-3. Also, after a tough loss to Notre Dame, the Wolfpack’s bowl hopes have taken a hit. But according to Joe Ovies & Giglio, all is not lost yet, and the NC AD agrees to that.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

While the upcoming matchup against Pitt feels like a “must-win,” especially with postseason hopes on the line, one thing’s clear: Doeren isn’t going anywhere before NC State’s bowl picture takes shape. As Joe Giglio noted, “Dave has them play even though their number isn’t great. After an open day under Dave, they play better.” That consistency, paired with his track record of keeping the Pack competitive, is likely buying him time. Gigilo further reassured, “Luckily for Dave, there’s two ACC teams he’s never lost…Virginia and Pitt”

Joe Ovies took to X to share his opinion. “It’s FOMO season in Raleigh. Other schools are moving from their coaches and NC State fans want this season over they can do the same with Dave Doeren. But the Pack’s coach isn’t going anywhere until bowl shot’s gone.” But why are so many coaching changes happening in college football?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

NC State AD Corrigan didn’t hold back on the topic during his Wednesday appearance on the Dave Doeren Radio Show. He made the reason clear, stating, “Honestly, I think there’s been a little bit of a loss of dignity in what we do firing coaches mid-season and some of those things. You’ve got people that truly dedicate their life to something, and if it doesn’t work out, is there a need to fire them immediately?” While he stopped short of outright criticizing NC State’s own situation, his remarks were a clear nod to PSU’s recent move with Franklin.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Surely, this year’s 3-3 start stings, but Corrigan questioned whether a slow start is enough to justify firing a HC. “Can you look at it and say, ‘Alright, what do we owe back? Are the young people buying into the coach? Are they playing hard? Do they still care about each other?” Corrigan asked. “Do those things matter, or is it just wins and losses?” He added, “I always believe in the culture of the team.” That concern feels more relevant than ever. Programs are acting faster, fan impatience is rising, which naturally brings us to the question: where does Dave Doeren stand with NC State?

AD

NC State HC’s future with the Wolfpacks

NC State’s season has officially hit turbulence. Saturday’s 36–7 loss to Notre Dame was a wake-up call. But the most sad part? The Wolfpack were bullied in the 2nd half, outscored 26–0 after halftime, and left searching for answers. Now, with a bye week ahead, HC Dave Doeren and his staff have no choice but to face the uncomfortable truth.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

“We’ve had games where we played lights out on defense, games where we played lights out on offense,” admitted Doeren. “I wish I had the answer. It’s not because we don’t talk about it every week.” While his frustration was clear, so was that of his players. QB CJ Bailey owned his struggles after throwing 3 picks, saying, “We just have to score more. The turnarounds came at crucial moments.” Then LB Caden Fordham echoed the same old refrain.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“We just have to play complementary football. We haven’t put a full game together,” he said. So, the story in Raleigh is starting to sound like a broken record, and patience is running thin. Now with the season’s toughest stretch ahead, how NC State responds could decide more than just their bowl hopes.