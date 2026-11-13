NC State Chancellor Breaks Silence on Disturbing Hazing Allegations Amid Philip Rivers Announcement

College football programs often make headlines for coaching changes, big wins, and major announcements. But North Carolina State University is dealing with a very different kind of attention this week. While the Wolfpack prepare for a possible new face on the sidelines, serious allegations involving one of the school’s fraternities have raised questions about student safety on campus.

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The issue came into focus ahead of an important Board of Trustees meeting, where university leadership faced questions about both the ongoing investigation and the expected arrival of a familiar name in NC State football. Chancellor Kevin Howell addressed the fraternity case publicly for the first time on November 12, making it clear where the university stands.

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“Number one, NC State does not tolerate hazing, period. Let me say that. Number two, as chancellor, my responsibility, and the responsibility of chancellors across the system and the country, is to make sure students are safe and well. That’s the most important thing,” Chancellor Kevin Howell said, according to ABC11 North Carolina.

Howell also shared his reaction after reading the details in the search warrants, describing them as “Deplorable. Period.” He thanked Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman, university police, and the staff members working on the case.

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According to Howell, university police and the Office for Fraternity and Sorority Life acted immediately after receiving anonymous reports from students. He also praised those who came forward and stressed that anyone found responsible for hazing or breaking university rules would be held accountable.

The chancellor said he would provide a further update to the Board of Trustees on November 13. However, he did not want to share information that could affect the ongoing police investigation.

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This is not the first time NC State has dealt with campus hazing. University conduct records show multiple student groups, including fraternities like Phi Delta Theta and Beta Theta Pi, were found responsible for hazing violations over the past few years. Those past cases involved physical abuse, forced chores, and alcohol, leading to suspensions and disciplinary probation.

Similar problems have also forced major crackdowns at other Atlantic Coast Conference schools. Universities like Florida State, Clemson, and Syracuse have all suspended Greek life activities or shut down fraternity chapters in recent years following dangerous hazing incidents. For NC State, the Sigma Nu case adds to a growing list of campus safety concerns across the conference.

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The investigation took a major step forward after officers carried out six search warrants at the Sigma Nu house in October. Documents obtained by ABC11 describe video evidence and allegations of physical and psychological abuse involving fraternity pledges.

Following the allegations, Sigma Nu’s national organization suspended NC State’s Beta Tau chapter indefinitely. The university also ordered members to leave the house by November 10. The chapter will not be allowed to return to campus for at least four years.

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Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman confirmed that prosecutors are reviewing the evidence and electronic devices seized during the searches. She told ABC11 that charges could follow within the next two weeks under North Carolina’s strengthened anti-hazing laws. NC State is also conducting a separate review of student conduct.

The investigation was not the only major topic at the Board of Trustees meeting. Howell was also asked about the expected appointment of former Wolfpack quarterback Philip Rivers as NC State’s next head football coach.

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Rivers previously played for the program before going on to a long NFL career. His expected arrival comes as the university moves on from Dave Doeren, with the board set to finalize the coaching contract.

While the potential coaching change has brought excitement around the football program, Howell made it clear that student safety remains a priority. For NC State, the coming days will involve two important developments: a possible new direction for Wolfpack football and the continued investigation into the Sigma Nu allegations.