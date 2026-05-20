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NCAA Announces Final Decision on UCLA Athlete Seeking 6th Year of Eligibility

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May 20, 2026 | 10:08 AM EDT

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NCAA Announces Final Decision on UCLA Athlete Seeking 6th Year of Eligibility

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Isha

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May 20, 2026 | 10:08 AM EDT

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UCLA’s pass protection just got a major upgrade. The Bruins’ newest addition, OT Jordan Davis, has received an NCAA waiver and is officially eligible for the 2026 season. His representatives, The Gridiron Linc, shared the news through ON3. Standing at 6’5″ and weighing 305 pounds, Davis has 2000 career snaps.

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He joined the South Carolina Gamecocks in 2021 but did not see any action in his two years there. In search of greater exposure and playing time, he transferred to the South Alabama Jaguars in 2023, and the move paid off. At South Alabama, Davis appeared in 32 games, starting 30—a dependable presence upfront.

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Davis is one of several portal pickups. UCLA’s new O-line group, on paper, looks stronger than last year’s unit. After last year’s weak O-line play, Bob Chesney overhauled the unit before his debut season. Although there will be some chemistry issues initially, the Bruins look determined to ensure their offensive line no longer holds them back.

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Isha

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Isha is a College Football Journalist at EssentiallySports, where she covers the sport with a focus on tactical nuance, player dynamics, and the stories that unfold beyond the field. Her work blends sharp analysis with context-driven storytelling, offering readers a deeper understanding of both the game itself and the ecosystem around it. With years of experience as an athlete, Isha brings a lived understanding of the aggression, discipline, and emotional intensity that define team sports. This background shapes her writing, allowing her to approach college football with authenticity and insight. With a degree in Political Science and a law degree underway, her academic journey adds another layer to her perspective—helping her examine not just what happens during games, but the structures, decisions, and narratives that shape them. At EssentiallySports, Isha focuses on delivering coverage that goes beyond the scoreboard, capturing both the action on the field and the drama that unfolds when the cameras are off.

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Abhimanyu Gupta

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