NCAA Announces Final Decision on UCLA Athlete Seeking 6th Year of Eligibility

UCLA’s pass protection just got a major upgrade. The Bruins’ newest addition, OT Jordan Davis, has received an NCAA waiver and is officially eligible for the 2026 season. His representatives, The Gridiron Linc, shared the news through ON3. Standing at 6’5″ and weighing 305 pounds, Davis has 2000 career snaps.

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He joined the South Carolina Gamecocks in 2021 but did not see any action in his two years there. In search of greater exposure and playing time, he transferred to the South Alabama Jaguars in 2023, and the move paid off. At South Alabama, Davis appeared in 32 games, starting 30—a dependable presence upfront.

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Davis is one of several portal pickups. UCLA’s new O-line group, on paper, looks stronger than last year’s unit. After last year’s weak O-line play, Bob Chesney overhauled the unit before his debut season. Although there will be some chemistry issues initially, the Bruins look determined to ensure their offensive line no longer holds them back.