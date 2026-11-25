An FBS program is now dealing with the fallout from an NCAA investigation, including restrictions on its recruiting and penalties for multiple staff members. The case centers on communications with players from other schools who had not yet entered the transfer portal, raising questions about how the program handled its recruitment.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Sharing details of the decision, CBS Sports reporter Brandon Marcello highlighted the punishment Liberty received, writing, “Liberty did a no-no and was punished by the NCAA with a year of probation, among other penalties.”

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the NCAA’s findings, the violations involved three members of Liberty’s football staff: assistant coaches Newland Isaac and Tony Washington, along with director of player personnel Colton Korn. Over approximately six weeks, the three had unauthorized recruiting communications with two student-athletes and their representatives while both players were still enrolled at FCS Monmouth University and had not entered the transfer portal. Monmouth University originally reported the potential violations to the NCAA.

Neither student-athlete was identified in the NCAA’s public decision, and neither ultimately transferred to Liberty.

ADVERTISEMENT

The NCAA’s findings detailed the extent of the communications, with each staff member playing a different role. Tony Washington sent 10 text messages and made one phone call to a representative of both student-athletes. He also exchanged 13 text messages and five phone calls directly with one of the players. Meanwhile, Colton Korn sent 17 text messages to another representative, while Newland Isaac sent 49 text messages to one of the student-athletes over six weeks.

Liberty head coach Jamey Chadwell was also held responsible for the violations under the NCAA’s head coach responsibility rules. However, the parties agreed that he was unaware of the unauthorized recruiting contacts and did not condone the staff’s actions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chadwell had undergone surgery in January 2026 for what Liberty described as a “serious but treatable medical condition,” although his exact diagnosis was not publicly disclosed. The NCAA also acknowledged that significant health matters had affected his ability to monitor his staff, leading to an agreement that his punishment should be limited to a self-imposed one-practice suspension and a one-week recruiting communication ban, which he served from September 3-10.

As a result of the violations, Liberty’s football program received a one-year probation and a $25,000 fine. The NCAA also imposed several recruiting restrictions for the 2026-27 academic year, including a three-week ban on all football recruiting communication and unofficial visits. Additionally, the program will face a 3% reduction in official visits, based on its average over the previous four years, and a 5% reduction in permitted recruiting personnel days.

ADVERTISEMENT

The NCAA also handed down individual punishments for the three staff members involved. Korn and Isaac each received one-year show-cause orders and one-game suspensions, while Washington received a two-year show-cause order and a two-game suspension.

A show-cause order requires any NCAA school seeking to employ a penalized coach to demonstrate why it should not face additional penalties for that individual’s involvement in previous violations.

ADVERTISEMENT

All three had already served their respective suspensions early in the 2026 season, missing the September 5 game against James Madison, with Washington also sitting out September 12 against Gardner-Webb. However, they will be prohibited from communicating with transfer prospects throughout the January 2027 notification-of-transfer window.

The case was ultimately resolved through the NCAA’s negotiated resolution process, with Liberty, the staff members involved, and NCAA enforcement staff agreeing on the violations and proposed penalties. This allowed the matter to be settled without a formal hearing.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Division I Committee on Infractions reviewed the agreement and determined that the penalties were reasonable and in the best interests of the NCAA. The negotiated resolution is final and cannot be appealed.