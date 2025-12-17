Urban Meyer Issues Strong Demand Against G5 Programs as Marcus Freeman’s Notre Dame Suffers Consequences

For the first time in CFP history, two of the Group of Five programs will compete for the national title. Though this is considered a new beginning, snubbing Notre Dame for a G5 team remains a debatable decision. The legendary coach, Urban Meyer, finds it unfair, sending a strong message to the G5 programs.

While discussing the Oregon vs James Madison first-round Playoff game, Urban Meyer shared his thoughts on the Playoff seedings. Meyer supports G5 teams participating in the Playoff, but asked them to schedule at least three games against a top 50 team to earn the Playoff spot. He believes that the better team should be in the playoffs, and not just by winning the conference championship.

“I would mandate that a James Madison or a non-power four, you have to play three programs in the top 50 programs, or you can’t be,” said Urban Meyer on the Dec. 17 episode of The Triple Option. “You win your conference and win whatever, but you can’t be considered. And that would tell the ADs and all that. You have to be judged on that. You can’t be judged on the other games. You just can’t. And I’m not disrespecting.”

“However, it’s all you’re telling the Fighting Irish to sit home, and James Madison’s going. I didn’t want to say right or wrong or deserving or not. The better team’s supposed to be in the game. That’s it. So, if you’re telling me James Madison in Vegas comes out and said, ‘Well, James Madison would beat Notre Dame.’ Then they made the right choice. If not, then it’s not the right choice.”

If you take a look at Notre Dame and James Madison, the Fighting Irish had the toughest strength of schedule, featuring national champions and ranked opponents. Meyer’s point is that G5 teams that haven’t faced top competition are unprepared for the playoff, making them easy first-round opponents for Power-Four teams.

Marcus Freeman’s Notre Dame had the worst impact

Marcus Freeman had the same question that Urban Meyer had, ‘‘Who’s the best team now?‘ Freeman made it clear that everyone wanted the best team on top of the CFP seedings, but they were left out in the final CFP rankings.

“And that’s what the playoff committee wants, and I’m sure that’s what college football fans want,” Marcus Freeman said before the final CFP rankings. “I think anytime you look at one single data point, it’s going to sway you one way or another.”

The Fighting Irish, as a 10-2 team, were expecting at least a 9th or 10th spot in the CFP rankings, as they were above Miami, which is the other 2-loss team. However, Miami made it two spots ahead in the playoffs, whereas Notre Dame and BYU lost their spot to the G5 conference champions, James Madison and Tulane.

“Marcus said it perfectly: Usually there are reasons and answers and explanations, but we don’t have one for you with this,” Bevacqua told after the final CFP rankings. “This is shocking and upsetting. An utter disbelief and sadness from our student-athletes, who were led to believe, since the CFP rankings started, what they needed to do and did everything they were asked to do.”

Following the consequences, Notre Dame players have opted themselves out of the bowl games to show strong opposition to the CFP decision.